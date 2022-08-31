Read full article on original website
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
GAME DAY: Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 college football season is officially here!. No. 18 Wisconsin opens things up against Illinois State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Playing under the lights, the Badgers are 19-5 all-time in night games at Camp Randall Stadium. Dating back to 1995, UW has...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's 23-20 Win Over Illinois
Indiana defeated Illinois 23-20 on Friday night in the Hoosiers' season and home opener at Memorial Stadium. Here's what Tom Allen said after the game in a press conference.
Illinois high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (9/2 & 9/3)
Week 2 of the 2022 Illinois high school football season is here and there are several big matchups kicking off across the state on Friday night (September 2)
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full press conference following Indiana's win over Illinois
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 23-20 win over Illinois in the 2022 season-opener at Memorial Stadium.
Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois
Take a stroll through the Indiana tailgate fields with Hoosiers Now reporter Haley Jordan, who interviews Hoosiers fans about Indiana's home opener versus Illinois.
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Defeats Illinois
Take a peek at 30 photos from Indiana's season opener win over Illinois, the Hoosiers' first Big Ten victory in two seasons! Relive the magic inside Memorial Stadium under the Friday night lights.
LIVE UPDATES: Indiana 10, Illinois 10 (2Q | 7:01)
Indiana football's 2022 season officially kicks off tonight as the Hoosiers welcome Brett Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. This story will be frequently updated before, during and after the game. Be sure to refresh this page regularly. --- SECOND QUARTER. Indiana 10, Illinois 10 (7:01) The...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A picture perfect night for high school football in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of high school football. NIC-10 FINAL: Hononegah 38, Harlem 28. FINAL: Guilford 28, Auburn 20. FINAL: Belvidere North 22, East 0. FINAL: Boylan 71,...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Illinois
The Hoosiers didn't play well, but they played well enough to score a critical 23-20 win over Illinois in the season opener. We break down what went right and wrong.
Bazelak leads Hoosiers past Illinois 23-20 with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- — Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression. The Hoosiers new starting quarterback threw one touchdown pass then finished the game by leading his team on a 75-yard drive, capped by Shaun Shivers’s 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left to give Indiana a stunning 23-20 victory over Illinois on Friday night.
