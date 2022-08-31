ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of slashing tire of Sheriff’s Office vehicle

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of slashing the tire of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, among other charges. Deputies were at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 901 Washington Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. They were notified by a county employee that there was an African-American man wearing a green pullover who wanted to speak with officers.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
BRYAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase

A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton FD hose cart to be donated to Bell County Museum

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
BELTON, TX

