Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 1 dead after fiery two-vehicle crash in Belton
A victim is dead after a fiery two-vehicle collision this Tuesday in Belton, police said.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
KWTX
‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
fox44news.com
Man accused of slashing tire of Sheriff’s Office vehicle
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of slashing the tire of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, among other charges. Deputies were at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 901 Washington Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. They were notified by a county employee that there was an African-American man wearing a green pullover who wanted to speak with officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash involving 18-wheelers blocks I-35 northbound near Jarrell; southbound lanes reopen
A Texas Department of Transportation tweet at 2:32 a.m. said lanes were closed near Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High
Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."
One killed after crash in Belton causes pickup truck to roll over, catch fire
BELTON, Texas — One person died after a pickup truck and dump truck collided in Belton Tuesday afternoon. Police said the victim was driving a maroon Dodge Dakota in the 3300 block of Lake Road and crashed into a silver dump truck. The Dakota rolled over and caught fire....
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
Elderly man killed after fatal hit-and-run: Temple police
Police said upon arrival, John Lynn Haynes, 67, was found laying on the roadway with his head on the curb, unresponsive.
dallasexpress.com
Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase
A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
North I-35 in Georgetown reopens after semi-truck crash
All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown reopened Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash near the Westinghouse Road overpass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
KWTX
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-35 southbound at E. Cesar Chavez
Police said 911 operators received several calls reporting two vehicles hit a pedestrian. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the location, where the pedestrian died on the scene.
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges In The Deaths Of Two Brazos County Men
A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting trials on felony charges last Christmas Eve is now accused of capital murder in the deaths of two men in Bryan in August of last year. Bryan police social media states that 20 year old Jaime Serna shot 20 year old...
Austin hit-and-run victim died on her 49th wedding anniversary, family says
Austin Police said it has a suspect in custody for a fatal hit-and-run in southwest Austin.
Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
fox44news.com
Belton FD hose cart to be donated to Bell County Museum
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
Comments / 2