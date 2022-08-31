ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Playbacks slate two shows

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKbJe_0hcUFPOC00

The AZ Playbacks will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Arizona American-Italian Club, 7509 N. 12th St. (reservations: 602-975-8294), and 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Chef Peters, Westbrook Village Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway (reservations: 623-248-5699).

Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.

For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadianews.com

What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022

Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
townandtourist.com

45 BEST Things To Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottdale is a bustling metropolitan area nestled in the suburbs of Phoenix. Vibrant arts, culture, entertainment, dining, and nightlife can be found across the gorgeous Old Town. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Bistro#The Az Playbacks#American Italian#Chef Peters
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture

The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
CHANDLER, AZ
Ellen Eastwood

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale’s political landscape shifts dramatically

I ran my first successful campaign in Scottsdale in 1994. Two years later I consulted on the campaign that elected the city’s first female mayor, Sam Campana. Ever since I have been heavily involved in the Scottsdale political scene leading elections for other mayors, hockey arenas and bonds to fund new infrastructure.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona

The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy