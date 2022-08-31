ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington Township, PA

Warrington Man Tapped to Lead New Healthcare Vertical Within WSFS Bank’s Commercial Banking Division

 3 days ago

Kevin McKeown.Image via WSFS Bank.

Warrington resident Kevin McKeown has been named WSFS Bank’s Senior Vice President, Director of Healthcare Banking and will lead the new healthcare vertical within the company’s Commercial Banking Division.

McKeown will report to Jim Wechsler, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking.

The Healthcare Banking group will be focused on providing financial services solutions to senior-living and long-term-care facilities, as well as working to build out the expertise and product offerings to other healthcare-related businesses.

“Establishing a healthcare vertical within the Commercial Banking Division positions us well to serve this growing and vibrant industry sector, and we look forward to Kevin’s contributions as he leads these efforts,” said Wechsler. “Kevin brings nearly 30 years of experience specializing in healthcare financial services to WSFS, and we’re excited for the growth potential as we continue to capitalize on the market opportunity we have in front of us.”

McKeown most recently served as Director of Healthcare Banking at Fulton Bank, where he managed a team of relationship managers dedicated to banking the not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare industries, including hospitals, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and large physician practices throughout the region. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at Citizens Bank, among other senior positions held in the industry with a focus on healthcare.

“It is an exciting time to join WSFS as the company has continued to grow substantially over the past few years while still focusing on great service,” said McKeown, who received his bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. “I look forward to building out this team and the services we provide healthcare businesses as we work together to be the ‘go-to’ bank for companies needing products and services delivered with local decision-making, market knowledge, and high service levels.”

Learn more about WSFS Bank.

Image via WSFS Bank.

