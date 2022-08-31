ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He's had enough! The moment foreman Dan rips into Sharon and Ankur on The Block

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Block's Sharon and Ankur found themselves at loggerheads with their foreman on Wednesday, after he erupted over their antics on the site.

The drama unfolded when the couple left the site to pick up a door, a job which could have been done by one person.

Sharon had attempted to reorganise the install of their wardrobe, which left Dan seething at her disorganisation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6Na7_0hcUFL6W00
The Block's Sharon and Ankur have been dealt a new blow as their foreman Dan (pictured) unleashed at their antics on the site on Wednesday night

'I get it as a contestant you're only thinking about your own room but there's a whole block involved here,' Dan said, clearly upset.

He praised Kingsman for getting 'all the wardrobes installed within a week', before taking aim at the couple again.

'When you get a contestant expecting that it's all about them and demanding they [Kingsman] come in on a Saturday instead of a Friday, that's a big no no,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGMUp_0hcUFL6W00
'I get it as a contestant you're only thinking about your own room but there's a while block involved here,' Dan said, clearly upset

'It doesn't matter who you are. Who is Sharon to say ''no you have to come in tomorrow?''' Dan continued.

The couple ended up in a tense confrontation with builder Liam earlier this week, after he was upset the couple didn't keep him in the loop.

Dan accused the pair of not being serious about finishing the room, before lambasting how 'frustrating' their actions were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YF1AZ_0hcUFL6W00
The drama unfolded when Sharon and Ankur left the site to pick up a door, a job which could have been done by one person

'It's getting frustrating mate, to be honest, in here,' Dan added.

'I think Liam [the builder] has the same feelings as me. He's just not expressing it.

'I can see he gives me a little nod when I am saying things like this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgI7Z_0hcUFL6W00
'It's getting frustrating mate, to be honest, in here,' Dan added. 'I think Liam [the builder] has the same feelings as me. He's just not expressing it'

He went on to say insulation could be being done by Ankur while Sharon could be paining or cleaning.

'It's an absolute dog's breakfast in here,' he finished.

The Block continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5MY6_0hcUFL6W00
The Block continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine. Pictured: Builder Liam 

