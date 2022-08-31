Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Related
Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Officials: One dead and two hospitalized after collision in Las Vegas
Following a collision in Henderson, one person is dead with two others hospitalized. All travel lanes on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway are closed.
Fox5 KVVU
Student pilot lands plane on US 95 near Boulder City following malfunction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night. A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
‘I remember trying to crawl away’: Las Vegas man loses both legs in DUI crash
"Why did something like this have to happen?"
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police share warning after ‘young’ driver rolls SUV when speeding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is sharing a warning for all new motorists after a “young” driver rolled an SUV when they were speeding Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred Aug. 30 when the “young” driver was traveling at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Las Vegas man accused of attacking bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after he refused to take his daughter to school. The suspect identified as Otis Tanner, faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident...
1 Person Dead 2 Others Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive at around 8 p.m. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the victims was pronounced deceased by the investigators. The...
Fox5 KVVU
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
KTNV
Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say businesses across valley hit in 5-day burglary spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police say 17 businesses throughout the valley have been burglarized in the last five days. Police are warning others could be next. On Monday morning, the alarm company alerted the owner of Laurita’s Taco Shop that someone was inside his restaurant off Durango and Desert Inn. Since it was 4:20 a.m. he told the company to call the police immediately. Manager Jennifer Gonzalez got to the restaurant with a representative from the alarm company, they were instructed to wait for police since they were busy investigating another burglary nearby.
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver with non-life-threatening injuries after roll-over crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Thursday morning. Police said they received a call about the roll over at about 6:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof at Lake Mead and Revere.
Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport claims it was because of her 'good looks'
Las Vegas police arrested a woman at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules.
Fox5 KVVU
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Metro calls on public to help find suspects involved in recent burglaries.
Las Vegas police have been able to link over 15 recent burglaries together, now small business owners seek answers.
Fox5 KVVU
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect
The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Comments / 0