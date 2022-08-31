LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police say 17 businesses throughout the valley have been burglarized in the last five days. Police are warning others could be next. On Monday morning, the alarm company alerted the owner of Laurita’s Taco Shop that someone was inside his restaurant off Durango and Desert Inn. Since it was 4:20 a.m. he told the company to call the police immediately. Manager Jennifer Gonzalez got to the restaurant with a representative from the alarm company, they were instructed to wait for police since they were busy investigating another burglary nearby.

