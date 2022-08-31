ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. "Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say businesses across valley hit in 5-day burglary spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police say 17 businesses throughout the valley have been burglarized in the last five days. Police are warning others could be next. On Monday morning, the alarm company alerted the owner of Laurita's Taco Shop that someone was inside his restaurant off Durango and Desert Inn. Since it was 4:20 a.m. he told the company to call the police immediately. Manager Jennifer Gonzalez got to the restaurant with a representative from the alarm company, they were instructed to wait for police since they were busy investigating another burglary nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
LAS VEGAS, NV

