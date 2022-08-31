Read full article on original website
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Digital Trends
TCL unveils its latest Roku-powered 5-Series and 6-Series TVs
TCL — one of the biggest players in the smart TV space — today unveiled full details for the newest versions of its venerable Roku TVs. Updated are the 5-Series and 6-Series sets, and the scheme remains the same. The 5-Series looks to remain pretty damn good and super-affordable. The 6-Series will be smarter on the inside, more attractive on the outside, and a little more taxing on the wallet.
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor doesn’t need a PC or console attached
Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8. It’s also one of the company’s first gaming monitors we’ve seen that includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which lets people stream games from services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, or Xbox Game Pass without the need for a console or PC. (The feature, which also lets you stream movies from services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and the recently upgraded Samsung TV Plus, has been available on Samsung’s Smart Monitor line, but those aren’t really built for gaming.) But while it seems like a totally reasonable display in its own right, there are a few confusing things about it, as well as some important unknowns.
Digital Trends
The Paramount+ and Showtime bundle is now available
Paramount+ and Showtime — both owned by Paramount — are now available as a single bundled subscription service. And if you subscribe before October 2, 2022, you can save yourself a couple of bucks. Here’s how it shakes out:. The current deal will get you Paramount+ and...
NFL・
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNET
Samsung's Labor Day Galaxy Sale Offers Boosted Trade-In Values, Instant Credit and More
With the Labor Day weekend up ahead, many retailers are already getting their Labor Day sales underway. For Samsung fans, its sale means discounts on its lineup of phones, tablets and accessories. For a limited time at its site, you can save on devices like the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as popular wireless earbuds, affordable tablets and many other products.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (and pen) has a rare deal today
Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.
Digital Trends
Labor Day laptop deals
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is already here, and with it come Labor Day laptop sales. This year, some of the best laptop deals are happening at Best Buy, Dell, and HP, just to name a few. These Labor Day laptop deals are some of the most exciting of the season, so keep reading to find out which models are our top picks at some seriously awesome prices.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
Stock-split mania has gripped Wall Street at a time when bad news is mounting. Although Tesla's stock split generated a lot of buzz, it didn't resolve a sizable headwind the company is currently contending with. Meanwhile, three stocks that recently underwent respective splits are screaming buys. You’re reading a free...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today
If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
Digital Trends
Will there be a new Apple TV at the September event?
We’ve reached that point in the Apple news cycle in which rumors run rampant ahead of an event — in this case, the September iPhone 14 event — and SEO checkboxes are being checked. It’s how we know nature is healing. That doesn’t mean every iPhone...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s latest tablets have Android 12L and competitive prices
Lenovo is upping its game for those looking to both browse the internet on the go and comfortably work from home with the introduction of two new devices: two new Android tablets that could be pretty decent iPad alternatives. Android tablets aren’t a huge focus for many brands these days,...
Digital Trends
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
ETOnline.com
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream
Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
