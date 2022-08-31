Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO