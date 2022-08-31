Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
GBI: Deputy shoots, kills man in Baldwin Co. after having shotgun pointed at him
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Baldwin County. In a media release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators say a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a Union Hill Church Road address Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The release says multiple calls to 911 came from the home regarding a domestic dispute. When the deputy entered the home, he and other people inside were approached by a man, later identified as 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore. Investigators say Gilmore had a shotgun. The deputy told him to drop the gun, but instead, they say Gilmore pointed it at the deputy. That's when investigators say the deputy shot Gilmore. He later died at a local hospital.
GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
41nbc.com
Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.
valdostatoday.com
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS
SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
Aiken County teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery
A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI.
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
WRDW-TV
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
62-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi Vehicle Crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
A fatal multi vehicle collision killed a woman in Bibb County. The accident is said to have occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
17-year-old shot by Georgia deputy during stolen vehicle call
The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Hancock County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a 17-year-old from Sparta. According...
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident
UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
Georgia mom stabbed to death while 2-year-old son was in bedroom
MACON, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Georgia mother to death while her toddler was inside the room. Brittany Wright, 27, died Monday at her Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Officials confirmed in a release 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county. The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides. The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
