BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Baldwin County. In a media release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators say a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a Union Hill Church Road address Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The release says multiple calls to 911 came from the home regarding a domestic dispute. When the deputy entered the home, he and other people inside were approached by a man, later identified as 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore. Investigators say Gilmore had a shotgun. The deputy told him to drop the gun, but instead, they say Gilmore pointed it at the deputy. That's when investigators say the deputy shot Gilmore. He later died at a local hospital.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO