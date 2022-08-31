ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

wgxa.tv

GBI: Deputy shoots, kills man in Baldwin Co. after having shotgun pointed at him

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Baldwin County. In a media release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators say a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a Union Hill Church Road address Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The release says multiple calls to 911 came from the home regarding a domestic dispute. When the deputy entered the home, he and other people inside were approached by a man, later identified as 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore. Investigators say Gilmore had a shotgun. The deputy told him to drop the gun, but instead, they say Gilmore pointed it at the deputy. That's when investigators say the deputy shot Gilmore. He later died at a local hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.
FORSYTH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS

SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken County teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery

A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident

UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA

