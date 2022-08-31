Power restored after morning outages in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 12:20 a.m., NYSEG’s outage map lists that there are no current outages in Elmira, the map still lists 46 without power in Catlin N.Y.

(WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map .

As of 10:35 a.m., NYSEG lists 26 customers without power in Elmira. Earlier in the morning, as many as 1,600 customers were without power according to NYSEG.

NYSEG said the estimated restoration time for the remaining outages is 1:00 p.m.

18 News has reached out to NYSEG for the reason behind the outages and is waiting to hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.