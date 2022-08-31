ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored after morning outages in Elmira

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

UPDATE: As of 12:20 a.m., NYSEG’s outage map lists that there are no current outages in Elmira, the map still lists 46 without power in Catlin N.Y.

(WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map .

As of 10:35 a.m., NYSEG lists 26 customers without power in Elmira. Earlier in the morning, as many as 1,600 customers were without power according to NYSEG.

NYSEG said the estimated restoration time for the remaining outages is 1:00 p.m.

18 News has reached out to NYSEG for the reason behind the outages and is waiting to hear back.

Debbie Murphy
3d ago

I sure am thankful I have a roof over my head. it sure did suck that I couldn't brew coffee this morning. Glad this didn't happen in 90 degree weather. My power was back on by 10 30 am. Dont no the reason why it went out but thankful it's back on. Had a late coffee and it sure tasted good. lol

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

