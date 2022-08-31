Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
City Issues Proclamation Honoring Late Fred McLean
Paris, Tenn.–A proclamation honoring the late Paris City Attorney Fred McLean, who served the city for 44 years, was read and presented to McLean’s family members and law firm co-workers at the City Commission meeting Thursday night. Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell read the proclamation, which was presented to...
radionwtn.com
State Tourism Commissioner Ezell Makes Pizza In Paris Visit
Paris, Tenn.–On a recent impromptu visit to Paris, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell met with Chamber officials to discuss upcoming projects, recap recent events, and discuss 2021 Economic Data. The group met with a behind-the-scenes view of Ace’s Restaurant in Paris, where the commissioner was able to make his own “meat lovers” pizza.
westkentuckystar.com
Another superload on I-24 this afternoon
Another 480-ton superload will travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz and cause traffic backups behind it. Today at around 2 pm, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 40 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
radionwtn.com
Recognizing Overdose Awareness Day In Henry Co.
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition Director Sarah Thomas addresses a crowd gathered at the county courthouse in downtown Paris Wednesday evening to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was designed to recognize victims of addiction and overdoses and their families. Purple lights and streamers decorated the courthouse and the Eiffel Tower was lit up purple last night. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway issued a proclamation recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county. (Lance Pierce photo).
radionwtn.com
Safety Procedures For Henry County-Kenwood Game Outlined
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County High School will play Kenwood Friday night and Kenwood is announcing its safety procedures that must be followed by Patriots’ fans. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools have established procedures governing what can and can’t be brought into the stadium. Prohibited are purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaer bags, cinch bags, luggage and computer bags.
radionwtn.com
Sue Frances Medlock
Sue Frances Medlock, 74, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence. Sue was born Friday, February 9, 1940, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Dennis Crawford Wimberley and the late Mary Bell Atchison Wimberley. She was a homemaker and member of Bethany Baptist Church in Paris....
radionwtn.com
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith, 69, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Evelyn was born Monday, October 13, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Melvin Riley and the late Lillie Noble Riley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Freda Riley Standifer; and two brothers: Melvin Riley, Jr., and Eddie Riley.
radionwtn.com
Robert Hiram Madden
Robert Hiram Madden, 80, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, died Wednesday, August 31, at his residence. Robert was born Monday, December 22, 1941, in Cunningham, Kentucky, to the late James Madden and the late Mary Ernestine Reed Madden. He retired after 36 years with Emerson Electric in Paris and was a...
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
radionwtn.com
Hazel Bank Robber Arrested In Illinois
Hazel, Ky.–The suspect in today’s robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel has been arrested in Illinois. Detectives with the Kentucky State Police identified the suspect as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale, IL and arrested by Illinois State Police. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of Robbery, 2nd Degree.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
z975.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Recognizes Overdose Awareness
Union City, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Discovery Park of America partnered with Obion County Prevention Coalition to play a small part in the “linking together” of the nine counties of Northwest Tennessee to represent the collective impact of linking together to end overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Discovery Park photo).
radionwtn.com
Winters To Discuss ‘Magic Bean’ Research At UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. – The UT Martin Research Series returns with a timely presentation about soybean research during the Tennessee Soybean Festival. Dr. Todd Winters, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, will review his career-long research into soybeans with his presentation titled “The Magic Bean: Utilization of Soybeans and Effects on Mammalian Physiology.”
radionwtn.com
State Board To Vote On Quinn Chapel Nomination To National Register
NASHVILLE – The State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places and among those to be considered is the application from Quinn Chapel AME Church in Paris. As we reported earlier, the Paris Historic...
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
radionwtn.com
UTM Receives $299,932 USDA Grant
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin has received a $299,932 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Capacity Building Grants for Non-Land-Grant Colleges of Agriculture program. The grant, entitled “Empowering small farmers and agriculture students: FSAS (Farmers’ School for Agricultural Sustainability) and Experiential Learning Programs,” will benefit a three-year project focusing on strengthening sustainable food production and enhancing agricultural productivity.
radionwtn.com
NYC 9/11 To Join Discovery Park Stair Climb Event
Union City, Tenn. –Local Union City firefighters will once again be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, as a way to pay tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Special guest August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.
Lexington Progress
Lexington Industrial Board Approves Property for New Retail Business.
The Lexington Industrial Development Board approved an option to purchase agreement for the sale of property on Tennessee 22 North, Friday, August 26, 2022. The board also began the process for tax increment financing on a new subdivision in north Lexington. The Industrial Development Board is chaired by Jeff Lewis...
