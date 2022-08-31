Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
City Issues Proclamation Honoring Late Fred McLean
Paris, Tenn.–A proclamation honoring the late Paris City Attorney Fred McLean, who served the city for 44 years, was read and presented to McLean’s family members and law firm co-workers at the City Commission meeting Thursday night. Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell read the proclamation, which was presented to...
rewind943.com
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
radionwtn.com
State Tourism Commissioner Ezell Makes Pizza In Paris Visit
Paris, Tenn.–On a recent impromptu visit to Paris, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell met with Chamber officials to discuss upcoming projects, recap recent events, and discuss 2021 Economic Data. The group met with a behind-the-scenes view of Ace’s Restaurant in Paris, where the commissioner was able to make his own “meat lovers” pizza.
radionwtn.com
NYC 9/11 To Join Discovery Park Stair Climb Event
Union City, Tenn. –Local Union City firefighters will once again be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, as a way to pay tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Special guest August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.
radionwtn.com
Recognizing Overdose Awareness Day In Henry Co.
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition Director Sarah Thomas addresses a crowd gathered at the county courthouse in downtown Paris Wednesday evening to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was designed to recognize victims of addiction and overdoses and their families. Purple lights and streamers decorated the courthouse and the Eiffel Tower was lit up purple last night. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway issued a proclamation recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county. (Lance Pierce photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Another superload on I-24 this afternoon
Another 480-ton superload will travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz and cause traffic backups behind it. Today at around 2 pm, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 40 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
WBBJ
32nd Annual African Street Festival this weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is bringing three days of activities to Jackson over the Labor Day weekend. The 32nd Annual African Street Festival will be held September 2-4. The event is free and open to the public. Presented by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness, the...
radionwtn.com
State Board To Vote On Quinn Chapel Nomination To National Register
NASHVILLE – The State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places and among those to be considered is the application from Quinn Chapel AME Church in Paris. As we reported earlier, the Paris Historic...
z975.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Recognizes Overdose Awareness
Union City, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Discovery Park of America partnered with Obion County Prevention Coalition to play a small part in the “linking together” of the nine counties of Northwest Tennessee to represent the collective impact of linking together to end overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Discovery Park photo).
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday
MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
Murray State News
Local physician brings horror play to the public
After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
radionwtn.com
Benton County Officials Sworn In
Camden, Tenn.–Benton County officials were sworn in at a ceremony today at the courthouse, with Chancellor Vicki Hoover and new Circuit Court Judge Bruce Griffey taking turns administering the oath of office. New County Mayor Mark Ward was sworn in, along with new District Attorney Neil Thompson, new Trustee Beverly Beal and Sheriff Kenny Christoper, Circuit Court Clerk Sam Rainwaters and other county officials. Benton County Commissioners were sworn in in another ceremony this afternoon. In photo, Judge Griffey administers the oath of office to new County Mayor Ward as Chancellor Hoover looks on at right. (Bobby Melton photo).
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
radionwtn.com
UTM Receives $299,932 USDA Grant
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin has received a $299,932 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Capacity Building Grants for Non-Land-Grant Colleges of Agriculture program. The grant, entitled “Empowering small farmers and agriculture students: FSAS (Farmers’ School for Agricultural Sustainability) and Experiential Learning Programs,” will benefit a three-year project focusing on strengthening sustainable food production and enhancing agricultural productivity.
radionwtn.com
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith, 69, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Evelyn was born Monday, October 13, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Melvin Riley and the late Lillie Noble Riley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Freda Riley Standifer; and two brothers: Melvin Riley, Jr., and Eddie Riley.
radionwtn.com
Joy Johnson
Ms. Joy Johnson, 48, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at her home. Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery near Troy.
