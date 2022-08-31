Read full article on original website
Wawa is giving free coffee to teachers in September
Wawa is giving teachers and school administrators a free coffee of any size throughout September as part of its “Cheers to the Classrooms” celebration. The convenience store said that all of its stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Virginia will offer the freebie. Wawa...
Murphy wants to change how remote workers are taxed. But it’s not simple, experts say.
New Jersey is set to tackle the controversial issue of how remote workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed, something that took on heightened urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. The governor revealed a bipartisan proposal for new...
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
State launches new website to help N.J. residents to recover from future disasters like Ida
New Jersey has launched a new website to help residents, small businesses, nonprofits, and local governments get information on how to recover from a disaster and prepare for future storms. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the site — DisasterHelp.nj.gov — at an event Thursday commemorating the one-year anniversary of the remnants...
Popular N.J. hotel and indoor water park to reopen under new ownership
A New Jersey hotel and water park that has been closed for over two years will soon reopen. Mt. Laurel’s 14-acre hotel and water park, formerly known as The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort, is reopening under new ownership, according to 42Freeway. The property is located at...
As other flowers lose luster, these perennials are ready to shine locally | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
The calendar has now turned to September and psychologically it feels like fall even if the weather doesn’t. But be it abnormally hot or pleasantly cool in the coming days, everyone is hoping for some more rain. One evening at 7:30 p.m., David and I were driving a road...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Trump facing classified docs probe set to rally in Pennsylvania for Oz, Mastriano
Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”. Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon,...
Doug Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.
Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
One-time, large-scale pardons for lower level pot convictions starting today in Pa.
Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday, part of a “one-time, large-scale pardoning project” from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The pardon effort, which runs through Sept. 30, will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Prison for head of nationwide fentanyl ring that used Lehigh Valley stash house
The leader of a nationwide fentanyl trafficking ring, which used a home in the Lehigh Valley as a smuggling spot, was sentenced this week to 15 years in federal prison. In addition to the prison time for “numerous narcotics offenses”, Manuel Lopez Avitia, 45, a Mexican national, faces five years of supervision when he is released, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said.
Several children bitten by fox at N.J. park, in front yards, police say
Five children were reportedly bitten by a fox Tuesday in Lakewood, according to authorities. The first case occurred around 10 a.m. at the John Street playground, where a mother reported that her child was bitten while playing, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. The child was treated and released from an area hospital.
Lehigh Valley weather: Labor Day weekend forecast a mix of sun and showers
Most of the Lehigh Valley’s 2022 Labor Day weekend weather will be sunny and pleasant. But an increasing chance of needed showers toward the holiday may have event planners keeping tabs on the forecast. Saturday will be a continuation of Friday’s beautiful weather, said Ray Kruzdlo with the regional...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
New type of COVID vaccine hits Lehigh Valley. Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it’s too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he’s not at high risk from the virus. It’s the kind of calculation many Americans...
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
