Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Kaplan area

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers (VPCS) is looking for a man who is alleged to be one of a number of catalytic converter theft suspects in the Kaplan area.

An arrest warrant for Brylin Bessard, 31, has been issued on charges of felony criminal damage to property and felony theft in relation to stolen catalytic converters on Aug. 8. Bessard has been described by Crime Stoppers as a Black man standing around six feet tall and weighing around 170 lbs. with brown eyes, and black hair.

VPCS Coordinator Eddie Langlinais said detectives have determined that Bessard and other suspects have been targeting vehicles parked in secluded locations south of Kaplan.

“If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward,” said Langlinais.

