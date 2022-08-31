ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com

One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
KMOV

WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
kfmo.com

Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
5 On Your Side

Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
5 On Your Side

Man missing from St. Ann assisted living facility

ST ANN, Mo. — A 75-year-old man with medical conditions is missing from an assisted living facility in St. Ann. St. Ann Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Friday for Charles E Sims. Sims is 75 years old, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He is 6 feet, 3...
