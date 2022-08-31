Read full article on original website
Home surveillance used to identify St. Louis County shooting suspect
Home surveillance footage led St. Louis County investigators to identify and eventually detain a shooting suspect.
Man shot in north St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting that took place early Thursday morning.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
2 shot, 1 killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and one person was killed Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
KMOV
Police investigate Molotov cocktails at South County catholic school, call it isolated incident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Holy Cross Academy Early Childhood campus off McKenzie Road has had an eventful, if not frightful week. Staff arrived to find Molotov Cocktails near the school buses Tuesday morning. “It’s scary to see this with kids growing up,” parent Scott Rall explained. “I didn’t...
FOX2now.com
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
KMOV
WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
kfmo.com
Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting
(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Former officer fined $10,000 for assaulting customer at Florissant DMV
A former police officer in north St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after admitting to attacking a customer at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office in April 2021.
2 St. Louis County police officers rescue driver from flooded car
ST. LOUIS — It happened in a flash in the midst of a powerful, historic rainstorm that pounded the St. Louis region. On the afternoon of July 28, a California woman was suddenly trapped in her car as floodwaters kept rising near Hodiamont and Horton Place in west St. Louis.
Police arrest convicted felon with gun aboard St. Louis Co. MetroLink system
A man aboard the MetroLink system in St. Louis County attempted to pull a gun while police confronted him about a smoking violation.
Breckenridge Hills apartment rep blames tenants for poor conditions
St. Louis County apartment residents have been told their flooded belongings are not worth saving. That unbelievable response comes from a man who says he’s in charge of the apartment complex, which flooded in July.
St. Charles Co. police looking for missing teenagers
The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding two missing teenagers.
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
Man missing from St. Ann assisted living facility
ST ANN, Mo. — A 75-year-old man with medical conditions is missing from an assisted living facility in St. Ann. St. Ann Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Friday for Charles E Sims. Sims is 75 years old, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He is 6 feet, 3...
5 On Your Side
