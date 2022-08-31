ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October

The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
ADAMS, TN
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
State Tourism Commissioner Ezell Makes Pizza In Paris Visit

Paris, Tenn.–On a recent impromptu visit to Paris, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell met with Chamber officials to discuss upcoming projects, recap recent events, and discuss 2021 Economic Data. The group met with a behind-the-scenes view of Ace’s Restaurant in Paris, where the commissioner was able to make his own “meat lovers” pizza.
TENNESSEE STATE

