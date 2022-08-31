Read full article on original website
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
fox17.com
Need for Meals-on-Wheels is growing in Middle Tennessee while volunteer list shrinks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit serving thousands of Middle Tennesseans is struggling to find volunteers. Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels serves about 467,000 meals a week. That number has risen by about 150,000 meals since the start of the pandemic. Organizers say inflation and gas prices are hurting their ability to...
fox17.com
Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
Seeing more ants around your home? Here’s why
A Middle Tennessee pest expert offers up a few helpful tips to keep the ants away when the weather changes.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
WSMV
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
fox17.com
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
TODAY.com
Missing mother kidnapped while jogging in Tennessee
Police say Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two, was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis when an unknown person forced her into a dark SUV.Sept. 3, 2022.
See smoke? It may not be fire. It's Tennessee tobacco curing season.
It happens every year, around this time. Drivers see smoke billowing out of a barn and call 911. But what some call in as an emergency, a Middle Tennessee farmer calls a way of life.
Fall foliage will peak in October
We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon.
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
fox17.com
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
actionnews5.com
Statewide grocery tax suspension saved Tennesseans 4% on almost any food, drink item
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you will be firing up your grills this Labor Day weekend. The holiday comes just a couple of days after a month full of tax-free groceries here in Tennessee. Many of us took advantage of the month-long grocery tax-free holiday, implemented by Governor Bill...
radionwtn.com
State Tourism Commissioner Ezell Makes Pizza In Paris Visit
Paris, Tenn.–On a recent impromptu visit to Paris, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell met with Chamber officials to discuss upcoming projects, recap recent events, and discuss 2021 Economic Data. The group met with a behind-the-scenes view of Ace’s Restaurant in Paris, where the commissioner was able to make his own “meat lovers” pizza.
