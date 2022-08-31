Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Wolf Offers Pardons for Pot Convictions
Pennsylvanians with minor, non-violent, criminal convictions for marijuana are eligible to receive a pardon from Governor Wolf this month. The pardon effort will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount for personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction.
wesb.com
ANF: Bradford Ranger District Summer Youth Work Crew Success
This summer the USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Ranger District hosted a crew of high-school-aged youth recruited from Warren and McKean Counties. This crew of hard-working students was made possible through a partnership with federal and local governments, as well as the non-profit organization, Student Conservation Association (SCA). The crew was sponsored and directed as a Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) crew by Allegheny National Forest, recruited by the SCA, with educational programming conducted by the Elk County Conservation District (ECCD).
wesb.com
PA Game Commission Completing Turkey Survey
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s two-month survey on wild turkey sightings has ended, and participants are encouraged to report their July and August sightings through Monday. Participants should report the number of wild turkeys seen from July 1 to Aug. 31, along with the general location, date and contact information...
Comments / 2