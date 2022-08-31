This summer the USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Ranger District hosted a crew of high-school-aged youth recruited from Warren and McKean Counties. This crew of hard-working students was made possible through a partnership with federal and local governments, as well as the non-profit organization, Student Conservation Association (SCA). The crew was sponsored and directed as a Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) crew by Allegheny National Forest, recruited by the SCA, with educational programming conducted by the Elk County Conservation District (ECCD).

