Newark, NJ

Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Why a NYC educator thinks teachers are leaving the field

With school about to kick off for the year, many are worried about a teacher shortage. Many teachers have left the field since 2020. While many have said it’s a pay issue, some teachers say it’s a bunch of issues, including Sari Rosenberg. “It’s not a teacher shortage problem. It’s a you disrespected, underpaid & […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline

NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day Over Principal's Mysterious Leave

It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting. Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.
ELMONT, NY
eastnewyork.com

NYCHA to Prison Pipeline Revealed in Study by Columbia University and PNAS

Content Distributed by NYC Newswire | Courtesy Columbia University Center for Justice & PNAS. The National Executive Council at the Center for Justice partnered with The CUNY Graduate Center to highlight structural incarceration. Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Concealed Carry Laws Passed In Response To Supreme Court Decision Take Effect September 1, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul has reminded New Yorkers that strengthened gun laws enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the state's century-old pistol permitting process take effect Thursday, September 1. The laws contain strengthened background checks and firearm safety and live-fire training for individuals seeking to obtain concealed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

Two NYC Health + Hospitals Executives Named to Schneps Media ‘Power Women’ List

Machelle Allen, MD and Talya Schwartz, MD are among the prominent women recognized for their remarkable careers and care for New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Machelle Allen, MD, and Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of its health plan, MetroPlusHealth, have been named to the Schneps Media ‘Power Women’ list published in amNY Metro and PoliticsNY. Both executives are recognized for their efforts to improve the lives of New Yorkers, to create opportunities for women in the workforce, and for being mentors to future generations of young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries

The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

