Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC Catholic elementary school calendar for 2022-2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time for Catholic elementary school students in New York City to get ready for the new school year. The Archdiocese of New York Superintendent of Schools released the 2022-2023 calendar for Catholic elementary school students on Staten Island. Wednesday, Sept. 7, is the...
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level
New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Why a NYC educator thinks teachers are leaving the field
With school about to kick off for the year, many are worried about a teacher shortage. Many teachers have left the field since 2020. While many have said it’s a pay issue, some teachers say it’s a bunch of issues, including Sari Rosenberg. “It’s not a teacher shortage problem. It’s a you disrespected, underpaid & […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline
NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
BACK TO CLASS: NYC schools chancellor 'feeling really good' after challenging few years for kids
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke with 1010 WINS about what to expect as students return to classes next Thursday.
waer.org
New York teachers say more needs to be done to stop acts of violence in schools
As a new school year begins, the state’s largest teachers' unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence. Educators are still reeling from the mass school shooting in Texas last spring, as well as the Buffalo incident that killed 10 people. The union...
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demands for answers mount after Elmont HS principal placed on administrative leave
As News 12 has reported, students and parents were informed that Elmont Memorial High School principal Kevin Dougherty would be taking a sabbatical leave.
State lawmakers push for CDC to give new guidance over healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccination requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers went into effect on August 26, 2021, guidelines have changed. Over the summer the CDC changed exposure and isolation guidance. Now Republicans in the legislature want the CDC to address vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. "It's absolutely...
thepositivecommunity.com
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
Five NYC Public School Teachers Win $25,000 Each For Their ‘Incredible’ Work
Five boroughs. 900 applications. $315,000 in award money to 35 New York City teachers who are outstanding at what they do. The FLAG Foundation For Excellence in Education awarded grants to 35 teachers for their hard work earlier this year. Of the 35 winners, five teachers, one from each borough, won the FLAG Award for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day Over Principal's Mysterious Leave
It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting. Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.
eastnewyork.com
NYCHA to Prison Pipeline Revealed in Study by Columbia University and PNAS
Content Distributed by NYC Newswire | Courtesy Columbia University Center for Justice & PNAS. The National Executive Council at the Center for Justice partnered with The CUNY Graduate Center to highlight structural incarceration. Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at...
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Concealed Carry Laws Passed In Response To Supreme Court Decision Take Effect September 1, 2022
Governor Kathy Hochul has reminded New Yorkers that strengthened gun laws enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the state's century-old pistol permitting process take effect Thursday, September 1. The laws contain strengthened background checks and firearm safety and live-fire training for individuals seeking to obtain concealed...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospitals Executives Named to Schneps Media ‘Power Women’ List
Machelle Allen, MD and Talya Schwartz, MD are among the prominent women recognized for their remarkable careers and care for New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Machelle Allen, MD, and Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of its health plan, MetroPlusHealth, have been named to the Schneps Media ‘Power Women’ list published in amNY Metro and PoliticsNY. Both executives are recognized for their efforts to improve the lives of New Yorkers, to create opportunities for women in the workforce, and for being mentors to future generations of young women.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
Gotham Gazette
A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries
The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
Comments / 0