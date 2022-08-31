Read full article on original website
First County Wide Strategic Planning on August 23 by Gregg Motley
Tuesday evening, August 23rd, marked the first countywide strategic planning meeting by community leaders and private citizens in Bourbon County. I noted representatives from every government jurisdiction in the county along with major businesses, community organizations, and private citizens. It was a marvelous event. I was pleased that his message dovetailed with the origins of Bourbon County REDI: Community trust and collaboration is everything. Here is how we got here:
Grants For Women Wellbeing Applications Available
The Women’s Health Fund (WHF) giving circles, the Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) and the Circle of Friends Giving Circle (COF), are pleased to make available their annual grant opportunity to southeast Kansas nonprofits in support of the WHF mission to improve the health and wellbeing of women by supporting education, increasing awareness and sharing quality of life opportunities to benefit all women.
FS City Commission Agenda for Sept. 6
Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of August 16th, 2022, special meetings of August 23rd, 2022 and August 26th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1319-A totaling $1,451,219.60. Consideration to Pay – HDR Engineering, Inc. – $1,064.90 – Engineering –...
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of August 16
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all three Commissioners. (including newly appointed Commissioner Dist #1 Nelson Blythe) and the County Clerk. Robert Harrington, Anne Dare, Jason Silvers, Susan Bancroft, Bill Martin and Clint. Walker were present for some or all of the meeting. Jim started the meeting...
Varia Store Front Moves Location
Varia, means variety in the French language, and the Varia Shop carries a variety of used clothing at less than retail pricing. The store was opened by Robin Kendrick on June 8, 2021 and has expanded to the point of needing more space. As of September 6, the store will...
Pittsburg looks to add more housing to meet rising demand
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg is in the process of building new housing. New jobs in southeast Kansas could mean a continuing population increase over the next few years. the city plans to build 1,500 houses in town. Officials say it’s not uncommon that people who work...
Jasper family chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. ― Kyler & Sydney Kalbaugh and family, of Jasper, were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kalbaugh family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in...
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 6
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
NEXT WEEKEND IS THE TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE IN FORT SCOTT!
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces the Fall Town-wide Garage Sale is next weekend, September 9th, and 10th. The Chamber wants to encourage the community to get garage sales listed on the map and get out to hunt for bargains on clothing, home décor, tools, and more. The deadline for registration is 8am, Wednesday, September 7th.
FS Commission Special Meeting Minutes of August 23
A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held August 23rd, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Josh Jones, Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE:...
Joplin school receives a brushstroke of school spirit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Campus is a little more colorful at one Joplin school this year. Art Teacher Debbie Zellmer has finished her latest mural at South Middle School. It features the school mascot — an eagle — and the school title. It’s the latest in a series of murals she’s created in the last six […]
Carpool History Tour of Bourbon County Continues Sept. 10
Bourbon County Carpool Tour is Saturday, September 10:. Miracle Mile of Barnesville, Fort Lincoln, Freedom Colony and Guthrie’s Mound. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce, Old Fort Genealogical Society, and Historical Preservation Association of Bourbon County announce another carpool tour that will be on Saturday, September 10th at 8:30am. The format of the tour will be by carpool where attendees provide their own transportation, depart together from the Old Fort Genealogical Library, and stop at designated locations of the tour to learn historical facts of Bourbon County by local historians.
Eddy and 17th Intersection Closed Sept. 6-13
The City of Fort Scott in conjunction with J. Richardson Company will be closing the intersection of 17th and Eddy beginning Tuesday, September 6th through Tuesday, September 13th. This includes vehicle traffic as well as pedestrian traffic. The reason for this closure is the drainage project at 17th and Eddy....
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Traffic Signal Upgrade on Hwy. 69 Beginning Sept. 6
The City of Fort Scott in conjunction with Kansas Department of Transportation will be upgrading traffic signals along Highway 69 beginning September 6th, 2022. This project will be done in four phases: 3rd Street, 6th Street, 12th Street, and 25th Street. There may be times when traffic lanes are shut down as well as the intersections at these locations.
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
Drowning at Stockton Lake Tuesday afternoon
A DROWNING OCCURRED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT STOCKTON LAKE…THE VICTIM WAS IDENTIFIED AS SIXTY-YEAR-OLD JOHN GRAY OF FORT SCOTT, KANSAS. AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE INCIDENT. IT OCCURRED SHORTLY BEFORE 3:00 AT THE ORLEANS TRAIL COVE IN CEDAR COUNTY…IT’S THE SIXTEENTH DROWNING OF 2022 IN THE TROOP D AREA OF THE STATE PATROL…
Obituary of John Gray
John Gregory Gray, age 60, a former resident of Ft. Scott, Kansas and more recently of Stockton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Stockton. He was born August 21, 1962, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of Thirle Gray and Luella Green Gray. John graduated from high school in...
