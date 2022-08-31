ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Film Festival 2022: Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a sheer pink lingerie-inspired dress and latex gloves at White Noise photocall

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a racy ensemble as she posed at the photocall for White Noise during Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 35, made sure all eyes were on her in a pink lingerie-inspired sheer lace dress which was teamed with white latex gloves.

White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, with the film serving as a curtain-raiser at the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILnoe_0hcUAjun00
Lingerie-inspired: Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a racy ensemble as she posed at the photocall for White Noise during Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

Jodie showed off a hint of cleavage in the daring dress that had strappy detailing and pearl buttons down the front.

She teamed her dress with long white PVC boots that matched her gloves and opted for a radiant makeup look to show off her naturally pretty features.

The beauty accessorised with colourful dangly earrings, a silver choker and had on a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEJw8_0hcUAjun00
Stunning: The actress, 35, made sure all eyes were on her in a pink lingerie-inspired sheer lace dress which was teamed with white PVC gloves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wP1jp_0hcUAjun00
Style: Jodie showed off a hint of cleavage in the daring dress that had strappy detailing and pearl buttons down the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBQS1_0hcUAjun00
The look: She teamed her dress with long white PVC boots that matched her gloves and opted for a radiant makeup look to show off her naturally pretty features

Elsewhere her co-star Adam Driver looked dapper in a black T-shirt, trousers and shiny shoes.

Meanwhile Greta Gerwig looked sensational in a smart black suit and clutched a Dior bag.

White Noise sees Adam starring alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie, in director Noah Baumbach's screen adaptation of DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodernist novel about an 'Airborne Toxic Event' and its impact on a small American town.

Attracting the biggest stars Venice Film Festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

Glowing: The beauty accessorised with colourful dangly earrings, a silver choker and had on a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsLbI_0hcUAjun00
Posing up a storm: She put on a confident display in her light pink outfit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33607Y_0hcUAjun00
Dapper: Elsewhere her co-star Adam Driver looked dapper in a black T-shirt, trousers and shiny shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTiAB_0hcUAjun00
Plot: White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, with the film serving as a curtain-raiser at the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40btaw_0hcUAjun00
Together: Adam Driver, director Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith all posed at the photocall

This year's line up will see divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition's top accolade.

Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n34De_0hcUAjun00
Looking lovely: Meanwhile Greta Gerwig looked sensational in a smart black suit and clutched a Dior bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6ahJ_0hcUAjun00
Story: White Noise sees Adam starring alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie, in director Noah Baumbach's screen adaptation of DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodernist novel about an 'Airborne Toxic Event' and its impact on a small American town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvmrJ_0hcUAjun00
Smart look: Don Cheadle wore a black shirt and white chinos with brown shoes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228SOa_0hcUAjun00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXb3V_0hcUAjun00
Exciting: Attracting the biggest stars Venice Film Festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjK8p_0hcUAjun00
Bye! later the actresses jumped on a boat to make a dramatic exit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142hVw_0hcUAjun00
Sunnies: Donning sunglasses the pair waved to the waiting crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqvLh_0hcUAjun00
Waving: The ladies appeared in their element as they soaked up the sunny weather 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eh1bY_0hcUAjun00
Pals: The pair chatted as their boat made it slow way along the river 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAuDE_0hcUAjun00
Golden girl! Jodie toted her belongings in a chic gold bag which she wore over her shoulder 

'But what still prevails is the feeling that "Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

It will continue until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UR3oI_0hcUAjun00
Iconic: The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UfEl_0hcUAjun00
Pose: May Nivola, Sam Nivola and Raffey Cassidy all stood for photos together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381B7o_0hcUAjun00
Leggy: May Nivola attends the photocall for White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244FNi_0hcUAjun00
Outfit: Raffey Cassidy stunned in a pink and black bow dress which she teamed with fishnet tights 

Comments / 0

