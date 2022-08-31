Venice Film Festival 2022: Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a sheer pink lingerie-inspired dress and latex gloves at White Noise photocall

Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a racy ensemble as she posed at the photocall for White Noise during Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 35, made sure all eyes were on her in a pink lingerie-inspired sheer lace dress which was teamed with white latex gloves.

White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, with the film serving as a curtain-raiser at the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

Lingerie-inspired: Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a racy ensemble as she posed at the photocall for White Noise during Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

Jodie showed off a hint of cleavage in the daring dress that had strappy detailing and pearl buttons down the front.

She teamed her dress with long white PVC boots that matched her gloves and opted for a radiant makeup look to show off her naturally pretty features.

The beauty accessorised with colourful dangly earrings, a silver choker and had on a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

Stunning: The actress, 35, made sure all eyes were on her in a pink lingerie-inspired sheer lace dress which was teamed with white PVC gloves

Style: Jodie showed off a hint of cleavage in the daring dress that had strappy detailing and pearl buttons down the front

The look: She teamed her dress with long white PVC boots that matched her gloves and opted for a radiant makeup look to show off her naturally pretty features

Get the lace look like Jodie wearing Gucci

Gucci Resort 2023

Shop the label...

Wow, ok, so we've got to find some words for how amazing Jodie Turner-Smith looks but... wow!

This has got to be one of her best looks to date, and we haven't even seen her on the red carpet yet.

Once again, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald have worked their styling magic and dressed Jodie up in a jaw-dropping look.

She turned up at the White Noise photocall wearing Gucci's dreamy lace chiffon dress with lace-up boots to match the Resort 2023 collection.

It's not yet available, so click through to Mytheresa to shop the label. Or head to the carousel to shop a lace look from Dress The Population, Lena, Reformation and more.

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Elsewhere her co-star Adam Driver looked dapper in a black T-shirt, trousers and shiny shoes.

Meanwhile Greta Gerwig looked sensational in a smart black suit and clutched a Dior bag.

White Noise sees Adam starring alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie, in director Noah Baumbach's screen adaptation of DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodernist novel about an 'Airborne Toxic Event' and its impact on a small American town.

Attracting the biggest stars Venice Film Festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

Glowing: The beauty accessorised with colourful dangly earrings, a silver choker and had on a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses

Posing up a storm: She put on a confident display in her light pink outfit

Dapper: Elsewhere her co-star Adam Driver looked dapper in a black T-shirt, trousers and shiny shoes

Plot: White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, with the film serving as a curtain-raiser at the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September

Together: Adam Driver, director Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith all posed at the photocall

This year's line up will see divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition's top accolade.

Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.

Looking lovely: Meanwhile Greta Gerwig looked sensational in a smart black suit and clutched a Dior bag

Story: White Noise sees Adam starring alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie, in director Noah Baumbach's screen adaptation of DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodernist novel about an 'Airborne Toxic Event' and its impact on a small American town

Smart look: Don Cheadle wore a black shirt and white chinos with brown shoes

Exciting: Attracting the biggest stars Venice Film Festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon.

Bye! later the actresses jumped on a boat to make a dramatic exit

Sunnies: Donning sunglasses the pair waved to the waiting crowd

Waving: The ladies appeared in their element as they soaked up the sunny weather

Pals: The pair chatted as their boat made it slow way along the river

Golden girl! Jodie toted her belongings in a chic gold bag which she wore over her shoulder

'But what still prevails is the feeling that "Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

It will continue until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.

Iconic: The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world

Pose: May Nivola, Sam Nivola and Raffey Cassidy all stood for photos together

Leggy: May Nivola attends the photocall for White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival