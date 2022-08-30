ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridianpress.com

Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict

Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial

When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Florida Midterm Election
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

John Eastman invokes the Fifth in Georgia election probe

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and cited attorney-client privilege Wednesday when he appeared before a Fulton County grand jury investigating attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, his attorneys said. “In his appearance before the Fulton County special grand jury, we advised...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Florida Phoenix

Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida's 'tool time' sales-tax holiday kicks off during Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE - Florida's first "tool time" sales-tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. Here are qualifying items exempt from tax:    • Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less • Power tools selling for $300 or less • Work boots selling for $175 or less • Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less • Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less • Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less • Tool belts selling for $100 or...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge tosses challenge to part of insurance law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a challenge by contractors to part of a new property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in insurance disputes. Judge J. Lee Marsh issued an order Monday dismissing a constitutional challenge filed in May by the Restoration Association of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy