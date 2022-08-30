Read full article on original website
Nikki Fried reflects on defeat in Democratic gubernatorial primary
Florida’s only Democrat serving statewide office is counting down the days until her term’s conclusion. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will leave her post at the end of the year.
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June through August.
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Draws Criticism For Prosecutor Suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors, and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional
floridianpress.com
Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict
Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis accuses county elections officials of not caring about laws
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses the local supervisors of elections of not caring about election laws. It was one of many accusations the governor threw out when asked what role the state played in felons voting in the 2020 election. But the Orange County Supervisor of...
DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial
When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
Grand jury that shook up Broward school board has eyes on four more Florida districts
Four Broward School Board members were suspended by the governor last week.
Report shows Arizona's newly naturalized voters could play key role in midterms
A new report released this week highlights the “outsized role” that newly naturalized voters could play in Arizona, a key swing state that some have called an epicenter of the fight for voting rights. Between 2016 and 2020, Arizona became home to almost 64,000 new U.S. citizens, according...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.2.2022 — The Real Charlie Crist— Is 'Woke' Pure Insanity?— More...
Charlie Crist is arguably the best retail politician in Florida history. Well, we think so. But while Charlie is liked by many Floridians, including Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, is hard not to notice how the very same people that hated on him just 10 years ago, have not embraced him.
John Eastman invokes the Fifth in Georgia election probe
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and cited attorney-client privilege Wednesday when he appeared before a Fulton County grand jury investigating attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, his attorneys said. “In his appearance before the Fulton County special grand jury, we advised...
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
Florida's 'tool time' sales-tax holiday kicks off during Labor Day weekend
TALLAHASSEE - Florida's first "tool time" sales-tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. Here are qualifying items exempt from tax: • Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less • Power tools selling for $300 or less • Work boots selling for $175 or less • Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less • Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less • Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less • Tool belts selling for $100 or...
News4Jax.com
Judge tosses challenge to part of insurance law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a challenge by contractors to part of a new property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in insurance disputes. Judge J. Lee Marsh issued an order Monday dismissing a constitutional challenge filed in May by the Restoration Association of Florida...
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Florida’s 1st Tool Time tax holiday starts Saturday
The seven-day holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
