Dolphins fans thrilled former K-State QB Skylar Thompson made Miami’s 53-man roster

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

When the Miami Dolphins selected Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April, he seemed a long shot to make the roster.

A month before using the 247th overall pick on Thompson, the Dolphins had signed Teddy Bridgewater to back up Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

But Thompson had a stellar preseason, completing 75% of his passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a 138.4 quarterback ranking . His play thrilled Dolphins fans and left coach Mike McDaniel with a difficult choice.

“He’s made it tough, hasn’t he?” McDaniel asked reporters on Sunday . “I think those type of players that are able to, as rookies, come in and contribute, are always really exciting, and it’s more rare that you see a quarterback doing that. It’s more than just his quarterback rating and his completion percentage.

“He has owned the responsibility of the quarterback in terms of all the other players on the field with him. He’s made them better by helping them get aligned ... It’s rare that a guy can be a seventh-round draft pick and people outside of the organization actually know his name. I think he’s opened eyes with the way he’s played, and it’s made that situation very tricky, in terms of whether or not you can try to have him on the practice squad or keep him on the 53.”

McDaniel ultimately chose to keep Thompson on the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline. Miami fans rejoiced at the news. Here is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter and Reddit

“I think it’s great. Balled out in preseason,” a fan wrote on the Reddit page for Dolphins fans . “He’s not ready to be full time backup and def. not a starter but there is a lot to work with for him to be a cost effective backup if not a great trade chip way down the road. For a 7th rounder it’s a home run.”

Another wrote: “I like the move. No matter your situation at starting QB you should always be developing the position. 1. You never know with injuries. 2. QB trade value.”

A Reddit user wrote: “At the very least, Skyler looks like he might be a serviceable backup. On a 7th round contract, assuming Tua plays well and they move on from Teddy in 2023, that’s literal pennies for QB2 for the next 3 years.”

