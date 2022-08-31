ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Edwards Announces Nelsonville Project Funding for Water System Improvements

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Water Development Authority has approved a five-year, no-interest loan to support water system improvements in Nelsonville, State Representative Jay Edwards announced last week.

The loan amount is $314,055. The project involves the design of water system improvements, including 27,700 feet of waterline to replace aging waterlines and upgrades to two water storage tanks for water treatment.

“I appreciate the Ohio Water Development Authority’s support for this project,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “A safe, reliable water supply is important for residential and commercial customers, supporting quality of life and local jobs. Being able to secure financing over five years with zero interest is very important, especially at a time when record inflation is driving up costs across the board.”

The Ohio Water Development Authority provides construction funding for public water and wastewater infrastructure. Since 1968, it has funded the planning, design and construction of more than $19.4 billion of water and wastewater projects.

The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

