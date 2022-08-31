ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 9

jredegg
3d ago

Well now those criminals know they better not carry a gun into Times Square! Of course, they also now know that law abiding citizens are defenseless, putting them in more danger! Another liberal genius move!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
LONDONDERRY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Fox News

How big government has been colluding with Big Tech to 'outsource' censorship: Missouri attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed how big government has been "colluding" with Big Tech in the name of censorship Friday on "The Story." ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT: Essentially, big government has been colluding with Big Tech to outsource its censorship, which is illegal. And so what we've discovered so far through this landmark case that was filed in May - we got discovery within the past few weeks here, we're still fighting to get more - is a vast censorship partnership between big government and Big Tech. And you saw just in that intro there, we found reams and reams of emails and documents and correspondence where the government is dictating to these social media companies what to do. To take down certain posts, to censor content. More than that, there's weekly censorship meetings. There's direct communication from a senior-level Facebook executive with the surgeon general of the United States saying, "Hey, we heard what you had to say. We did that. What more can we do?"
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Free Zone#Times Square#Long Lines#Politics State#Politics Legislative#June Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#New Yorkers#Nysrpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals, gang members

Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week. In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the apprehension of 21 gang members, two sex offenders, and three illegal aliens with prior convictions including for robbery and battery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Fox News

Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured

Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy