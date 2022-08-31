Read full article on original website
Police investigate homicide on East Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in the Ocean View area of Norfolk Friday night, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of East Ocean View Avenue. Police got the call around 9:40 p.m. The police department didn't share what led...
Portsmouth homicide: Police department investigates
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. In a Tweet put out just before 3:30 p.m., the department said a man with a fatal gunshot wound had been found. PPD said the body was found near the intersection of South Street...
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide in Norfolk Friday evening. According to police the call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View. A man has been pronounced dead 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the […]
Teenage boy shot outside business on Wickham Avenue in Newport News
On Thursday around 1:16 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a shooting.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
Police: Man charged in fatal 2021 shooting in Portsmouth
Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.
Thieves disable doorbell camera during Norfolk carjacking
Cars thefts are on the rise in Norfolk. More than 200 cars have been stolen this summer in Norfolk, according to Norfolk's crime mapping.
Norfolk man accused of shooting officer
Detectives charged 20-year-old Ali Moore, of Norfolk, with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.
Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on West County St.
The Hampton Police Division was called to the 1st block of West County Street at 1:39 a.m.
Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
Virginia man found dead in ocean near North Carolina town
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach. Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Natasha...
14 months after deadly shooting, Portsmouth police charge murder suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After more than a year of searching for him, Portsmouth police just charged a 20-year-old man with murder. On Friday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Xavier Elliott had been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. These...
60-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach found Saturday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it found a 60-year-old woman whose family members had last heard from her on Aug. 3. Donna Andrea Estes is described as being five feet tall and 223 lbs and having gray eyes and brown hair. Family members hadn't...
Police identify man accused in fatal White Street shooting
Detective have obtained warrants for 38-year-old James Donnell Felton Jr. He is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
No one hurt after Hampton home on Jayne Lee Drive caught fire
HAMPTON, Va. — A fire broke out at a Hampton fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 10 block of Jayne Lee Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue. Photos provided by the division show the house badly charred on the backside...
44-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run on N King St in Hampton
44-year-old Anthony Garrett was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, and no insurance.
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks
DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
Norfolk officer shot on Vincent Avenue, police issue search warrant on home
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was shot near Ballentine Boulevard Wednesday night. According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Ballentine Place neighborhood of the city. The department says the officers saw two...
