ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Portsmouth homicide: Police department investigates

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. In a Tweet put out just before 3:30 p.m., the department said a man with a fatal gunshot wound had been found. PPD said the body was found near the intersection of South Street...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Shooting#7 Eleven#Highland Park#Violent Crime#Old Dominion University
13News Now

Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy