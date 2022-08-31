Read full article on original website
3 arrested in Davenport arson case
A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
KWQC
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found nearly 200 dogs on her property is facing a new charge of communicating with a witness. Mercer County court records show a warrant was issued Wednesday for Karen A. Plambeck, 59, on a charge...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Newnan Times-Herald
Two arrested on kidnapping, forgery, false imprisonment charges
A man is safe after being reportedly kidnapped by two men and ordered to cash a check at a local bank, authorities said. The incident occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard when a man walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller which said “keep me safe.”
fox5atlanta.com
25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges
ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
edglentoday.com
Former Grafton/Alton Police Chief Faces Battery Charge In Aledo, IL
ALEDO, IL - Chris Sullivan, police chief in the city of Aledo, IL., was indicted Monday on a battery charge that allegedly occurred during an arrest. The police chief was also indicted on two counts of official misconduct. Sullivan surrendered to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Riverbender.com contacted Sullivan, and he said at this time he could not comment because it is a pending charge.
ourquadcities.com
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
Illinois police chief faces battery, official misconduct charges
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials have announced the indictment and arrest of 62-year-old Christopher G. Sullivan of Aledo for battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and two counts of official misconduct (a Class 3 felony). In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents began an investigation after an allegation of a battery that […]
GBI: man wounded in officer-involved shooting is hospitalized in Athens
The GBI says a man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, at last report in stable condition. The shooting happened when a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen automobile. From...
Attorneys for Georgia man convicted of shooting 17-year-old girl claim self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. — There are new developments in the case of a man convicted of shooting a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia bypass. Marc Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday for killing Haley Hutcheson in Statesboro in 2020. On Thursday, Wilson’s attorneys stood by their claim...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Husband, wife charged...
tspr.org
‘Recovery is possible’: Galesburg group works to prevent overdoses, end the stigma of addiction
As the sun set in Galesburg on Wednesday night, dozens descended on the public square wearing t-shirts that read “End Overdose.”. They were there to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, to hand out Narcan, and to speak honestly about addiction and overdose. Recovery is possible. Leann Courson was the...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta woman charged with forging documents for insurance fraud, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement agents have charged a Marietta woman with insurance fraud and forgery for her attempt to allegedly steal thousands of dollars in insurance payouts. According to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, between April 5, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021, 35-year-old Merilyn...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
tspr.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
