Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi roll-over on I-380 leaves one with minor injuries
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County emergency crews responded to a semi roll-over on I-380 Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. John Eiklenborg, the semi driver, was going north on the interstate and rolled into the east ditch. The accident happened near the mile 38 marker. Eiklenborg was able to...
KCJJ
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KCJJ
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning
Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
iheart.com
Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
cbs2iowa.com
Boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Waterloo Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:45 pm near the B&R Quality Meats building. Police say they found "ballistic...
KCRG.com
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200...
cbs2iowa.com
Keystone requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs over holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa — The City of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's Office sent a notice to residents Friday afternoon that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents three days notice to remove their dogs. In the notice, the sheriff stated that residents can file a request...
KCRG.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
kmaland.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
KCJJ
Iowa City transient charged after alleged vehicle burglary
An Iowa City area transient faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into a construction business vehicle and making off with over $1000 in equipment. Police say the incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 11th at MMS Consultants on Gilbert Street. 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton allegedly could be seen removing the security camera equipment installed on the ceiling outside the building. He also reportedly forced his way into a vehicle there by breaking the passenger side window.
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
KCRG.com
Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start. Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
KCRG.com
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
KCJJ
Oxford man reportedly soiled himself when getting tested for OWI
An Oxford man has been arrested on an OWI warrant stemming from an August 19th incident where he allegedly had to be transported to a local hospital by ambulance after passing out and soiling himself. The arrest report indicates that 54-year-old Steven Wright of Highway 6 Northwest was found passed...
Comments / 0