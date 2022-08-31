What’s an IRS IP Pin and why should you have one? Local expert weighs in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Identity Protection Pin may be just a six-digit number, but it can go a long way in preventing somebody else from filing a tax return using your social security number.

News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with David Young with the New York State Society of CPAs to learn more about importance of an IP PIN.

What is an IP PIN and why is it important?

“It’s basically a six-digit code that the IRS will give you each year. You’ll get a new six digit code that you use when you file your income tax return, so if you’re filing on your own, you put in your software, if you’re using a tax professional, you give it to him or her and they when they file your tax return, it goes with the tax returns, along with your social security number and everything else to verify who you are,” Young said.

He adds that in the past the IRS only issued an IP PIN to people who had been confirmed victims of identity theft. Now the IRS has opened the program so anyone with a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) can get one.

“It’s a proactive way to really keep your identity secure with the IRS and no one else files under your name, gets your refund, and causes you all kinds of grief,” Young said. “So it’s a good idea to opt in if you haven’t done so already.”

An IP PIN is only used on forms 1040, 1040-NR, 1040-PR, 1040-SR and 1040-SS.

What happens if you use an IP PIN incorrectly on a tax return?

“If you use it incorrectly in your e-filing, it’s going to reject, and if you paper file, paper file returns take a long time to get processed anyhow, so it’s going to take even longer,” Young said.

“You want to make sure that typically you e-file, that way if it does reject, within 24 hours you file that return, the IRS is gonna send you back a rejection notice saying ‘hey, the IP PIN didn’t match and you need to get the proper IP PIN,’ and there’s a process for that with the IRS.”

Young adds over paper, the process will take longer as the IRS validates your information.

If you lose your IP PIN or you didn’t get one in the mail, what should you do then?

“You can just go right back to the same website where you’re registered. So when you register for your I PIN, you’ve got to go through a rigorous process, you got to take a picture of yourself, have it get registered with the IRS, you can go back, they have a retrieval tool, and they’ll resend it to you,” Young said.

“If you can’t make that work, they actually have an 800 number you can call and get to a person and they’ll reset your pin and send it to you, but that process could take some time. You don’t want to be pushing up against the deadline, so these are things you want to be proactive for.”

Young says to make sure you file early and have a new IP PIN each year. If you don’t get one, he says to go back and reapply to get a new PIN sent to you.

He adds the process of getting an IP PIN is rigorous and spouses and independents are eligible for one if they can pass the identity proofing process.

You can learn more about an IP PIN or contact a CPA by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.