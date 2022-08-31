This was the warmest open to a September in seven years and even warmer afternoons are expected. The Labor Day weekend also carries some storm chances. Mild mornings are on hold for the a bit. COOLEST locations early Thursday included 51° Crawfordsville, 53° New Castle, more typical of late September. However, we heated up this afternoon. This was the warmest OPEN to a September in Indianapolis in seven years (2015). The preliminary high in Indianapolis was 86° with some locations nearing 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO