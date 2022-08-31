ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whatcom-news.com

1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
OAK HARBOR, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspect in drive-by shooting missed court hearing, $150k bond forfeited, bench warrant issued

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Eugenio Herrera-Duenas Jr, age 20, was charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm following a shooting incident in a Bellingham park on March 11th. Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate Herrera-Duenas, while out of custody on $150,000 bond, failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on August 3rd. As a result, the bond was ordered to be forfeited and a bench warrant issued for his arrest.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Oak Harbor teen dies after being shot

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - The Oak Harbor Police Department says it is working to determine what happened after a teen died from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an erratic driver along Hwy 20. Deputies pulled the car over at Swantown Ave and found that the passenger in the car had been shot.
OAK HARBOR, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA

