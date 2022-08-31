BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.

BLAINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO