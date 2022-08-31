Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale woman taken into custody after crashing into a parked car and then into a WCSO patrol vehicle
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Ferndale woman is in custody after failing to stop her vehicle for a traffic stop and then leading Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on a meandering slow-speed pursuit that ended with her backing into a deputy’s patrol vehicle. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater...
whatcom-news.com
1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
whatcom-news.com
Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
kpug1170.com
Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Suspected mail thief arrested in Sequim after alert neighbors call deputies
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman suspected of breaking into mailboxes in Sequim early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Olson Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes. When law enforcement arrived in the area, they noticed a...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
Woman reportedly eludes five Whatcom law enforcement agencies. Here’s what she did next
A Blaine Police officer initially attempted to stop her for speeding.
whatcom-news.com
Everson Police see drugs by driver & passenger – search reveals cache of firearms in trunk
EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department said that on July 9th, Everson Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying an expired registration. While officers spoke with the driver, they observed drug paraphernalia scattered around where the driver and passenger were seated. Officers asked the driver...
Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point
State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks. Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers. A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard. More news from KIRO 7. Thurston...
q13fox.com
15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
whatcom-news.com
Suspect in drive-by shooting missed court hearing, $150k bond forfeited, bench warrant issued
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Eugenio Herrera-Duenas Jr, age 20, was charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm following a shooting incident in a Bellingham park on March 11th. Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate Herrera-Duenas, while out of custody on $150,000 bond, failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on August 3rd. As a result, the bond was ordered to be forfeited and a bench warrant issued for his arrest.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Ferndale man charged with arson after car found on fire behind business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to behind a business at 3rd Avenue and Vista Drive in Ferndale about 12:50am on Monday, August 29th, due to reports of a car fire. According to the Ferndale Police Department (FPD), officer arrived to find flames coming from the area of...
KOMO News
Oak Harbor teen dies after being shot
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - The Oak Harbor Police Department says it is working to determine what happened after a teen died from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an erratic driver along Hwy 20. Deputies pulled the car over at Swantown Ave and found that the passenger in the car had been shot.
Eastbound SR 20 reopens after fatal crash west of Burlington
All lanes of eastbound state Route 20 were blocked by a fatal crash a few miles west of Burlington Friday morning. The lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m. The lanes were blocked at Avon-Allen Road. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
