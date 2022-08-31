ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT
Connecticut Education
Stamford, CT
betheladvocate.com

Sal’z Pizza Bethel Has Announced It Is ‘Permanently Closed’

Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
BETHEL, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Greenwich students head back to school with new faces to greet

GREENWICH — Students were greeted by their teachers on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year at International School at Dundee in Riverside on Thursday. All Greenwich Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Thursday. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct...
GREENWICH, CT
#K12#Highschool#Westhill High School
Register Citizen

West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease

WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash

A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night. Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.
WESTPORT, CT

