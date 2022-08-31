Read full article on original website
Water Main Break Causes Closure Of Westhill High School In Stamford
A school in Fairfield County is closed on Wednesday, Aug.31. Westhill High School in Stamford said on its website that the closure is due to a water main break. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Register Citizen
Shattered glass at two Downtown Stamford high-rises under review by city: ‘It’s happening way (too) much’
STAMFORD — Windows at Atlantic Station and Atlantic Station West — two high-rise towers near the outskirts of Downtown Stamford — have been shattering for years. The signs are visible from the street: windows patched with planks and long, sidewalk sheds that resemble scaffolding. Since the complex...
Sal’z Pizza Bethel Has Announced It Is ‘Permanently Closed’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
Register Citizen
‘The Curious Case of Eleven O’Clock Road’: Weston street names explained
WESTON — To better understand the history of Weston, and how it has changed over the centuries, residents can look to the town’s ... street signs?. According to Weston Historical Society trustee Leslie Weiss, that is actually a very good way to learn Weston history. “We wanted to...
Register Citizen
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Greenwich students head back to school with new faces to greet
GREENWICH — Students were greeted by their teachers on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year at International School at Dundee in Riverside on Thursday. All Greenwich Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Thursday. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct...
Arc of Litchfield County sets sale price for Tall Timbers property
TORRINGTON — The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) board of directors Camp Committee is asking $1.6 million for the Tall Timbers property where the agency’s Camp Moe program has taken place for many years. The property at 1145 Brandy Hill Road consists of 165 acres, according to LARC....
Photos: Stratford students go back to school
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students in Stratford started the school year on Thursday. The district had full days planned for Thursday and Friday.
Four killed, eight hospitalized after crash on Palisades Parkway; all southbound lanes shut down
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease
WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
Burglar broke into multiple Stamford apartments in a single building over a 12-hour span, police say
STAMFORD — City police said they have video of a person who apparently broke into multiple apartment units in downtown Stamford earlier this week. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place on Aug. 29. The break-ins happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to Scanlan.
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash
A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport
One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night. Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.
Scooter crash in Stratford sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, official says
STRATFORD — A man riding a motorized scooter was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Mill River Country Club Thursday evening, according to a fire official. The fire department was called to the intersection of Main and East Main streets around 6:30 p.m....
