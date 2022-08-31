Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Northern California cities to escape the dangerous record-breaking heat wave
California Heat wave: Some of the cities some people go to avoid the heat, might be a bit warmer than you expect. And, a Flex Alert is in place through Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
abc10.com
California bracing for dangerous end to fire season after stretch of record-breaking heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is bracing for a potentially record-breaking heatwave with low humidity values through the extended forecast, and it's concerning news for Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie. "Now that we're going to see an extended heatwave with extended low humidity values, really what that does is...
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Savage heat baking California and other Western states will continue through the holiday weekend
The savage heat that has gripped several states in the West will persist through the holiday weekend -- and for the third day in a row, Californians are being advised to curb their electric consumption to avoid power outages.
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
Residents in Foothills prepare for incoming heatwave
NEWCASTLE, Calif. — There's no escaping the heat in Northern California right now, even up in the Foothills. An excessive heat warning is in place until Tuesday and temperatures are expected to spike to 106 degrees in certain areas on Monday. "I'll be glad when it gets a little...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where is the Mill Fire burning in Northern California? What to know about city of Weed
A fire in Northern California is blazing through Siskiyou County as of Friday afteroon. The Mill Fire began near Woodridge Court and Woodridge Way in the city of Weed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It erupted just before 1 p.m. Mill fire map. Sources: U.S....
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
KTVU FOX 2
California excessive heat wave: what you need to know
OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
abc10.com
Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California
California's governor declared a state of emergency to increase power production. He urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
