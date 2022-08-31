Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis summer climate report 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.
cbs4indy.com
Warm and dry for Football Friday Night; warm with a chance for rain for Labor Day Weekend
Indianapolis has had 22, 90° days so far this summer and more heat is on the way for the weekend. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid with a daily chance for rain. Saturday will be a mainly dry day. Widely scattered showers in our southern counties will be around early Saturday morning with spotty showers and storms possible throughout all of central Indiana during the afternoon. It will be quite warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water. City of Bloomington Utilities says the organic compound is methylisoborneol (MIB). While it is not harmful to human health, this compound can cause a musty taste in the water. Some...
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 2nd
INDIANAPOLIS – Labor Day weekend is the last weekend without any NFL games until February, but there’s still plenty of college and high school football. A battle between perennial powerhouses highlights the week three schedule as Chatard and Roncalli meet on the South Side. The Trojans and Royals have combined for 25 state championships.
cbs4indy.com
AMBER Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl
An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Richmond...
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Crash on I-65 near downtown shuts down all southbound lanes
INDIANAPOLIS — A large crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis has caused heavy traffic and lane closures. The crash, which the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said occurred near I-65’s 113 mile marker, has caused all southbound lanes of the interstate to close between 21st and Meridian streets. The closures, INDOT said, are expected to last until around 8:30 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 3 of high school football
It is week three of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 16 games in central Indiana this week.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Odds: Indiana (-1.5), O/U 45.5. Head Coach: Bret Bielema (6-7, 2nd season) 2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten) What needs to happen for Illinois to beat Indiana?. Head Coach: Tom Allen (26-32, 6th season) 2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) Gameday Reading:. Matchup History. Illinois last played Indiana at the...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl
The child has been located safely and the Amber Alert has been canceled, according to an updated alert.
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
cbs4indy.com
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing...
Comments / 0