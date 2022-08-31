ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis summer climate report 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warm and dry for Football Friday Night; warm with a chance for rain for Labor Day Weekend

Indianapolis has had 22, 90° days so far this summer and more heat is on the way for the weekend. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid with a daily chance for rain. Saturday will be a mainly dry day. Widely scattered showers in our southern counties will be around early Saturday morning with spotty showers and storms possible throughout all of central Indiana during the afternoon. It will be quite warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com

West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water. City of Bloomington Utilities says the organic compound is methylisoborneol (MIB). While it is not harmful to human health, this compound can cause a musty taste in the water. Some...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 2nd

INDIANAPOLIS – Labor Day weekend is the last weekend without any NFL games until February, but there’s still plenty of college and high school football. A battle between perennial powerhouses highlights the week three schedule as Chatard and Roncalli meet on the South Side. The Trojans and Royals have combined for 25 state championships.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Richmond...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crash on I-65 near downtown shuts down all southbound lanes

INDIANAPOLIS — A large crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis has caused heavy traffic and lane closures. The crash, which the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said occurred near I-65’s 113 mile marker, has caused all southbound lanes of the interstate to close between 21st and Meridian streets. The closures, INDOT said, are expected to last until around 8:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing...
PLAINFIELD, IN

