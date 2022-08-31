Indianapolis has had 22, 90° days so far this summer and more heat is on the way for the weekend. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid with a daily chance for rain. Saturday will be a mainly dry day. Widely scattered showers in our southern counties will be around early Saturday morning with spotty showers and storms possible throughout all of central Indiana during the afternoon. It will be quite warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO