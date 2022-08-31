ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly

Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Pakistan#North West#Pakistanis
BBC

Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help

The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bristol Zoo shuts its doors as tearful visitors and staff say a final goodbye

Visitors and staff were in tears as Bristol Zoo shut its doors for the last time after 186 years.Scores of people gathered outside the entrance on Saturday to watch the last visitors walk out through the doors and to wave goodbye to the much-loved Clifton landmark.Many also took pictures with a new plaque which was placed on the entrance gate and reads: “On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories.”The crowd shouted three cheers for staff as they took a group photo in front of the plaque.Jade...
TRAVEL
BBC

Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree

A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree. A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday. Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Highlands nurse denied return to UK from Turkey after holiday

A Highlands nurse and his son have been trapped in Turkey for four weeks after an airline declined to accept his evidence of UK residency. Ali Abunejmeh, originally from Jordan, has lived in the UK for 15 years and has settled status. His residence card had expired, but the dad-of-three...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy