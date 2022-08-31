ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Playbacks slate two shows

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKbJe_0hcU5ZtJ00

The AZ Playbacks will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Arizona American-Italian Club, 7509 N. 12th St. (reservations: 602-975-8294), and 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Chef Peters, Westbrook Village Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway (reservations: 623-248-5699).

Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.

For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
12news.com

A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms

PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Bistro#The Az Playbacks#American Italian#Chef Peters
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture

The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ellen Eastwood

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale’s political landscape shifts dramatically

I ran my first successful campaign in Scottsdale in 1994. Two years later I consulted on the campaign that elected the city’s first female mayor, Sam Campana. Ever since I have been heavily involved in the Scottsdale political scene leading elections for other mayors, hockey arenas and bonds to fund new infrastructure.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Americano debuts first-ever ‘Bougie Brunch’

The Americano in north Scottsdale has quickly become one of the city’s most coveted dinner hotspots under the direction of James Beard Award-Winning Chef Scott Conant and starting this weekend, the Italian-inspired steakhouse is debuting “Bougie Brunch” every Sunday laced with glamour, chic eats and inventive cocktails.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Smile! Paradise Valley installing new speed radar boxes

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Paradise Valley is known for many things, including luxury living, beautiful mountain views, shopping, spas and top-notch entertainment. It's also known for its speed traps. Starting Sept. 1, Paradise Valley will deploy new speed radar boxes in school zone areas. This is in addition to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy