Playbacks slate two shows

The AZ Playbacks will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Arizona American-Italian Club, 7509 N. 12th St. (reservations: 602-975-8294), and 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Chef Peters, Westbrook Village Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway (reservations: 623-248-5699).

Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.

For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.