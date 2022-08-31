Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNBC
Americans have ‘tip fatigue’ — post-pandemic, diners are less inclined to tip generously for takeout
Tipping 20% at a sit-down restaurant is still the standard however, consumers are less inclined to give as much for a carry-out coffee or take-away snack. "Part of it is tip fatigue," says Eric Plam, founder and CEO of Uptip. At the Sweetly Bakery & Cafe in Battle Ground, Washington,...
59 percent in Massachusetts poll say Biden should not seek another term
Fifty-nine percent of Democrats in Massachusetts say President Biden should not seek another term, according to a University of Massachusetts Center for Public Opinion poll published Thursday. The poll, published ahead of the state’s primary elections on Tuesday, shows 77 percent of Democratic voters in Massachusetts approve of Biden, yet...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
CBS News
Student borrowers in these 13 states may owe taxes on Biden's debt relief
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis. That may catch...
A recession may be looming, but Congress isn't likely to rescue struggling Americans this time
More people are struggling to cover their usual expenses. But don't look to the federal government for a helping hand this time. There's little appetite in Congress to provide support to those struggling if the economy heads further south, experts say.
US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say
The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
Republicans frustrated with Peter Thiel's refusal to fund his hand-picked Senate candidates
As Republicans try to salvage their troubled quest to win the Senate majority this fall, party operatives are pointing their fingers at the fundraising failures of two GOP nominees and their idiosyncratic tech mogul backer, Peter Thiel.
CNBC
The U.S. unemployment rate rose in August, and Black workers' labor force participation declined
While all demographic groups saw the unemployment rate tick up slightly in August, it rose at a sharper pace for both Hispanic and Black workers. Black workers marked the only group that saw labor force participation decline, and their employment-population ratio also fell. Black labor force participation fell to 61.8%...
CNBC
Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
The economy is starting to cool — but the job market is 'like an inferno'
The US economy shrank in the first half of the year, consumer sentiment plunged amid high inflation and unrest overseas, and some of the biggest names in business have cut thousands of jobs — but America's labor market hasn't skipped a beat.
People
5 Battleground House Races Now Favor Democrats with Mere Weeks Until Midterms: Cook Political Report
Democrats are now favored in five key House races with only two months until the midterms. On Thursday, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter — a nonpartisan newsletter that tracks elections and predicts how they will swing — changed its forecast for House races in battleground states including Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, New York and Virginia.
CNBC
The rising unemployment rate was 'the best news' in the August jobs report, economist says. Here's why
The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the prior month, according to the Labor Department's jobs report issued Friday. That increase is largely attributable to the labor force growing by 786,000 people, which is an encouraging trend, according to economists. A bigger labor supply is good...
How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...
CNBC
These are the 10 best U.S. cities for Gen Zers based on affordability, internet speed and more
A recent study by CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service owned by the data firm Yardi Matrix, ranked the best cities suited for people ages 18 to 25 — better known as Generation Z. Each of the 45 cities were scored on the following indexes:. Unemployment rate. Internet speed.
McCarthy calls on Biden to apologize after 'semi-fascism' remark
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday called on President Joe Biden to apologize for invoking fascism to describe the ideology of former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Crist to resign from Congress as race for Florida governor heats up
A week after winning the Democratic primary for Florida governor, Rep. Charlie Crist will resign from his seat in the US House effective at the end of Wednesday, his campaign confirmed.
