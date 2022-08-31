CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO