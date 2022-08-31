ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
CNBC

Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
