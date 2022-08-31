ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXjad_0hcU58OB00
A professional subset of the CCGMC meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals.Image via iStock.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County reminds local commercial real estate (CRE) professionals that it provides a specific forum to help the business needs of this specialty line of business. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.

The MCDP has created a dynamic and competitive business climate county-wide. It also aids in putting companies in a position for growth and expansion. The MCDP is continuously dedicated to helping develop relationships with other members.

Among member benefits are:

  • Opportunities to promote properties for sale, lease or development
  • Monthly free networking events
  • Access to the MCDP website with business-to-business resources
  • Shared attendee lists after each event
  • Access to the full portfolio of programs and services through the chamber

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County hosts the MCDP. With more than 100 years in serving the local business community with programs, events, and advocacy initiatives, the chamber is uniquely positioned to facilitate a climate for networking and business development opportunities for those in the CRE profession.

CRE businesspeople interested in joining the MCDP can learn more at its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yS88q_0hcU58OB00
Image via The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park Urban AgBusiness, Hosts Community Market

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) grower, has a business model seeded with concern for the area’s underfed communities. To illustrate what it does and how, Christa Barfield (the CSA’s founder) is holding a public market on Sept. 3 (tomorrow) in West Mount Airy. Maggie Mancini unearthed the particulars for PhillyVoice.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Digital Designers Advise Small-Business Owners on Big-Time Digital Marketing Returns

Digital marketing has caused small businesses to rethink their websites for access on a number of devices. New data from UpCity, a Chicago research firm, shows that 70 percent of small-business digital marketing strategies now rest heavily on websites. But some company principals err by not keeping their online presence updated and relevant, which in turn can cause business losses. Gene Marks, The Philadelphia Inquier, reported on two Montgomery County experts who have suggestions for online success.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

2 Large Delaware County Firms Make Top Workplace List

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized two Delaware County companies as Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Large Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MONTCO.Today

With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel

Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County

If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cre#Commercial Real Estate#Realtors#Linus Realestate#Istock#Mcdp
MONTCO.Today

Souderton Tech Firm Assigns One More Dangerous Task to Robotic Workforce: Painting Highway Lines

Souderton-based LimnTech Scientific is making roadways safer through the tech it engineers. The dangers its product eliminates will benefit not just for drivers but also highway-maintenance employees. LimnTech Scientific’s LifeMark-100 Automated Layout System is a robotic line-stripe painter. It attaches to the front of a truck designed for this purpose...
SOUDERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MONTCO.Today

Montco Has 24 Top Workplaces in 2022 List of Top Small Company Workplaces, Including No. 1

The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized 24 small Montgomery County companies as the best in the Phila./Delaware Valley area. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and performance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places

Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
LANSDALE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

13 Small Company Workplaces Are Tops in Delaware County

W.S. Crumby won an Excellence in Construction Merit Award for its renovation of Episcopal Academy Dining Hall in Newtown Square.Image via crumby.com. Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized 13 Delaware County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in its Small Companies category based on an Energage survey.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy