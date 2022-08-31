Montgomery County Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof

A professional subset of the CCGMC meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals. Image via iStock.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County reminds local commercial real estate (CRE) professionals that it provides a specific forum to help the business needs of this specialty line of business. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.

The MCDP has created a dynamic and competitive business climate county-wide. It also aids in putting companies in a position for growth and expansion. The MCDP is continuously dedicated to helping develop relationships with other members.

Among member benefits are:

Opportunities to promote properties for sale, lease or development

Monthly free networking events

Access to the MCDP website with business-to-business resources

Shared attendee lists after each event

Access to the full portfolio of programs and services through the chamber

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County hosts the MCDP. With more than 100 years in serving the local business community with programs, events, and advocacy initiatives, the chamber is uniquely positioned to facilitate a climate for networking and business development opportunities for those in the CRE profession.