Humane Society sponsoring golf tournament

NORWALK — The Huron County Humane Society is hosting a 9-hole golf scramble Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sycamore Hills Golg Course.

It will start at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m.

Cost is $50 per person and $200 for a team of four.

The event includes: 9 Holes of golf, cart, drink ticket, lunch, welcome gift, door prizes, cash prize to the winning team and proximity prizes.

Hole in One — win a Ram Truck provided by Ken Ganley Norwalk.

All proceeds to benefit the Huron County Humane Society.

For more information call 440-315-3308 or the shelter at 419-663-7158 or email community@huroncountyhumanesociety.org

Team registration deadline is Sept. 3.