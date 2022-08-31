Three people will have the chance to put a personalized message on an artillery shell that will be fired at Russian forces. Ukrainian development studio Frogwares is wrapping up its Kickstarter for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (opens in new tab) with an unusual and controversial promotion: A raffle to have a personalized message written on an artillery shell that will be fired at invading Russian forces in Ukraine.

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO