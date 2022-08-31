ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beit Ya Akov Meam Loez
PC Gamer

Ukrainian studio defiant against criticism of its offer to 'personalize' artillery that will be fired at Russians

Three people will have the chance to put a personalized message on an artillery shell that will be fired at Russian forces. Ukrainian development studio Frogwares is wrapping up its Kickstarter for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (opens in new tab) with an unusual and controversial promotion: A raffle to have a personalized message written on an artillery shell that will be fired at invading Russian forces in Ukraine.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy