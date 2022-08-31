Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dangerous 16-minute-long high speed chase near Lexington ended safely with an Illinois man in jail. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a trooper witnessed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
1011now.com
Southwest Nebraska’s “Little Grand Canyon”
WAUNETA, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many great stores and experiences to be discovered in the community of Wauneta. A visit to the Little Grand Canyon nearby is a must-see. We recently visited the town of Wauneta to see this unique view for ourselves, and we caught up with Brenda Anderson to talk about it.
Comments / 0