Mcminnville, OR

Kohr Explores: McMinnville restaurant offers farm-to-table cuisine

By Kohr Harlan
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A new restaurant is open in downtown McMinnville.

Humble Spirit has a menu that focuses on seasonal cuisine and promotes regenerative farming practices.

Kohr Harlan helped whip up some tasty meals in the restaurant’s kitchen.

