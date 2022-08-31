ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How New Jersey is making schools safer for kids

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgRRR_0hcU1SZO00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey officials are gearing up for the start of the school year, with student safety as their top priority.

A mapping initiative is one of the new protocols they have introduced. It is meant for first responders to easily mitigate unforeseen crises.

Laurie Doran, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the initiative and the other plans of the state in ensuring the safety of students.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

