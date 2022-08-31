Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ravil Maganov: Russian Lukoil chief dies in 'fall from hospital window'
The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. The company confirmed his death but said only that Maganov, 67, had "passed away following a severe illness". Russian media said he was being treated at Moscow's Central Clinical...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
Now Britain is in the 100% debt-to-GDP club, what’s the spending plan?
Covid has pushed many states’ debts above annual income, but the UK has lower credibility than some with lenders
RELATED PEOPLE
Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece against military buildup in Aegean Sea
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned neighboring Greece against a military buildup in the Aegean Sea, then suggested Turkey could "come down suddenly one night" in a surprise attack. "Greece's occupation of Aegean Sea islands is not our concern," Erdogan said Saturday in a...
BBC
Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations
Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
BBC
Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help
The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Zoo shuts its doors as tearful visitors and staff say a final goodbye
Visitors and staff were in tears as Bristol Zoo shut its doors for the last time after 186 years.Scores of people gathered outside the entrance on Saturday to watch the last visitors walk out through the doors and to wave goodbye to the much-loved Clifton landmark.Many also took pictures with a new plaque which was placed on the entrance gate and reads: “On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories.”The crowd shouted three cheers for staff as they took a group photo in front of the plaque.Jade...
BBC
Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest
Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
BBC
US Open: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said shaking hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after their US Open...
BBC
HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip
HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Highlands nurse denied return to UK from Turkey after holiday
A Highlands nurse and his son have been trapped in Turkey for four weeks after an airline declined to accept his evidence of UK residency. Ali Abunejmeh, originally from Jordan, has lived in the UK for 15 years and has settled status. His residence card had expired, but the dad-of-three...
Comments / 0