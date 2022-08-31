ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ravil Maganov: Russian Lukoil chief dies in 'fall from hospital window'

The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. The company confirmed his death but said only that Maganov, 67, had "passed away following a severe illness". Russian media said he was being treated at Moscow's Central Clinical...
ECONOMY
BBC

Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
BBC

Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations

Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support

The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help

The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity#Cold War#Bristol#Russian#Soviet
The Independent

Bristol Zoo shuts its doors as tearful visitors and staff say a final goodbye

Visitors and staff were in tears as Bristol Zoo shut its doors for the last time after 186 years.Scores of people gathered outside the entrance on Saturday to watch the last visitors walk out through the doors and to wave goodbye to the much-loved Clifton landmark.Many also took pictures with a new plaque which was placed on the entrance gate and reads: “On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories.”The crowd shouted three cheers for staff as they took a group photo in front of the plaque.Jade...
TRAVEL
BBC

Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest

Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
WORLD
BBC

HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip

HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Charities
BBC

Highlands nurse denied return to UK from Turkey after holiday

A Highlands nurse and his son have been trapped in Turkey for four weeks after an airline declined to accept his evidence of UK residency. Ali Abunejmeh, originally from Jordan, has lived in the UK for 15 years and has settled status. His residence card had expired, but the dad-of-three...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy