Lake Charles, LA

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee.

The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office.

“During the initial investigation detectives were advised by the complainant that the manager of the store Randy C. Seales, 44, Lake Charles, had stolen approximately $1,300 worth of groceries and merchandise from the store,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Seales is accused of either leaving the store with the stolen items or eating them in the store.

CPSO said the Louisiana man “would place items from the store in plastic bags and place them in his office until he left for the day, at which time he would bring them to his car without paying for them.”

The 44-year-old was located and questioned by detectives on Monday, August 29.

Seales confessed to stealing from the store.

Further investigation determined that the “thefts occurred between May and August 2022,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO said Seales was arrested and charged with one count of Theft $1,000 to $5,000.

The Louisiana man was booked into and bonded out of the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the same day as his arrest.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

