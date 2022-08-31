ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Playbacks slate two shows

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKbJe_0hcTzYKs00

The AZ Playbacks will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Arizona American-Italian Club, 7509 N. 12th St. (reservations: 602-975-8294), and 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Chef Peters, Westbrook Village Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway (reservations: 623-248-5699).

Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.

For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Bistro#The Az Playbacks#American Italian#Chef Peters
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy