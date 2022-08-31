Read full article on original website
click orlando
Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach draws space fans to watch Artemis I launch
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Labor Day weekend always brings a boost to beach towns like New Smyrna Beach, but now businesses are anticipating even more than space fans flock to the coast to watch history. Local resident Lisa Meyers said people packed the beach Monday to watch the Artemis...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
flaglerlive.com
Cities, Including Flagler Beach, Looking Into Banning Smoking and Vaping on Beaches
Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban smoking cigarettes on Panama City...
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
fox35orlando.com
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach prepares for big crowds ahead of Artemis 1 space launch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the next chapter in space exploration, the journey back to the moon begins with Artemis 1 and for that reason alone, the anticipation is building and not just in Brevard County. In neighboring Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, people are prepping for a...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
click orlando
Body found in water behind Hooters in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Watch: Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning.
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
Deputies: Missing 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing 7-year-old from Daytona Beach has been found safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the child Wednesday evening. The information pertaining to the missing juvenile has since been removed from this...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
