Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New Smyrna Beach draws space fans to watch Artemis I launch

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Labor Day weekend always brings a boost to beach towns like New Smyrna Beach, but now businesses are anticipating even more than space fans flock to the coast to watch history. Local resident Lisa Meyers said people packed the beach Monday to watch the Artemis...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Volusia County, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
click orlando

Body found in water behind Hooters in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

