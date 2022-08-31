Read full article on original website
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
"It is changing lives:" A look at the success rate of Chattanooga's EMPACT program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In just a few short weeks 8 students from Chattanooga’s EMPACT program will be walking across the stage at graduation. And in honor of its third cohort, we’re looking back at the program’s success rate. This is the start of a whole new...
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
Walker Valley vs Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The Ooltewah Owls face down the Walker Valley Mustangs on the gridiron tonight.
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
New era in Hamilton County begins as elected leaders sworn in Thursday morning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County turned the page in its leadership Thursday morning, as those who voters chose in last month's election are sworn in Thursday morning. Two historic elections: Weston Wamp becoming the youngest mayor in Hamilton County history and his sister Coty becoming the county's...
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
North Murray vs Ridgeland
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Tennessee isn't the only state with high school football. Tonight we traveled across state lines into Georgia to see North Murray taking on Ridgeland. Watch our highlights above.
Catoosa Countians concerned CSX isn't keeping promise to clear up railroad crossing
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad in Catoosa County continues to cause concern among parents with concrete piles causing issues for bus drivers. We followed up on this Friday to see if CSX upheld their promise to start work on removing them. School and County officials say there are...
Missing Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
CSX working to clear railroad crossing after Catoosa Countians share concerns about danger
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. CSX says they are working to clear out concrete and debris at a railroad crossing that many Catoosa County residents have deemed 'dangerous.'. “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate. We are aware of the concrete crossties staged on our property. Contractors are working today to remove some of the ties and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks until area is fully cleared. CSX is also working to address any vegetation concerns on our property.”
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
Jaws and Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker playing at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Casey Phillips talks about two amazing features now playing at the IMAX theater, Jaws and Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
Injured woman rescued from water near Walnut Street Bridge Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department along with several other agencies rescued a woman on the water Wednesday night. CFD says at 8:30 p.m. they were dispatched and responded to the south side of the Walnut Street Bridge for a reported emergency on the water. An injured woman...
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Walker County man indicted in March road rage death at Chickamauga Dollar General
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A Grand Jury in Walker County has indicted a Chickamauga man in connection with a road rage incident that left another man dead in the parking lot of a Dollar General store last March. 44-year-old Jeremy Dewayne McCrary is charged with five felony counts in the...
