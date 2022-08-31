CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. CSX says they are working to clear out concrete and debris at a railroad crossing that many Catoosa County residents have deemed 'dangerous.'. “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate. We are aware of the concrete crossties staged on our property. Contractors are working today to remove some of the ties and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks until area is fully cleared. CSX is also working to address any vegetation concerns on our property.”

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO