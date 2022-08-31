ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
North Murray vs Ridgeland

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Tennessee isn't the only state with high school football. Tonight we traveled across state lines into Georgia to see North Murray taking on Ridgeland. Watch our highlights above.
Missing Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
CSX working to clear railroad crossing after Catoosa Countians share concerns about danger

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. CSX says they are working to clear out concrete and debris at a railroad crossing that many Catoosa County residents have deemed 'dangerous.'. “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate. We are aware of the concrete crossties staged on our property. Contractors are working today to remove some of the ties and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks until area is fully cleared. CSX is also working to address any vegetation concerns on our property.”
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
