The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Joey Jones boots surprising Bayside Academy past Philip Rivers, St. Michael
Joey Jones’ 19-yard field goal with 45.9 seconds left gave Bayside Academy the lead for good as the Admirals held on to beat St. Michael 17-14 on Friday in Daphne. The game wasn’t over, however, until Ezra Sexton’s 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired went wide.
Saraland’s Ryan Williams spends time at QB, scores 4 TDs in victory over St. Paul’s
It was an unusual start but a predictable finish for the explosive Saraland offense Friday night at E.E. Delaney Field in Mobile. The result was a third straight convincing victory, 42-14 for Class 6A No. 3-ranked team Saraland (3-0 overall, 2-0 in region play). Sophomore quarterback KJ Lacey, one of...
Daphne earns 1st victory of 2022 by shutting out Alma Bryant
Nick Clark ran 18 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and the Daphne defense limited Alma Bryant to only five first downs in a 25-0 road victory in Class 7A, Region 1 action Friday night. It’s Daphne’s first victory over the season. “It was a good win,”...
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
Mac Brown’s locker room dance as entertaining as UNC’s 63-61 win over App State
Mac Brown was pretty much all of us after North Carolina survived a wild 63-61 win over Appalachian State. He celebrated like he was conflicted. Almost as if just witnessed the greatest fourth quarter in the history of football. At the same time, like his defense just surrendered 40 points in that same time frame.
Class 6A No. 6 Theodore pulls away from rival Murphy in the second half
Theodore coach Eric Collier wasn’t exactly fired up about the way his team played Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Still, the Class 6A, No. 6 Bobcats are 3-0. Brayden Jenkins rushed for 201 yards and 2 TDs and Cameron Rigby hit Vandy commit Kamrean Johnson with a pair of touchdown passes as Theodore broke away from Murphy in the second half for a 41-13 victory.
alamancenews.com
Friday night football results: Bulldogs, Eagles, Warriors, Cavaliers win
Williams rolled up a 37-20 victory at Southern Alamance on Friday night, avenging a loss from last season. The Bulldogs (2-1) prevailed in their road opener. They’ve won two of their first three games for the first time since 2019. Southern Alamance (1-2) lost for the second week in...
Faith Academy, Gulf Shores meet in early Class 5A, Region 1 test
Faith Academy coach Jack French and Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth have known each other a long time. They both grew up in Winston County, Miss. French’s brother-in-law was the center for Hudspeth in high school. During his college coaching career, Hudspeth often recruited French’s high schools. “Mark...
Louisiana schools dominate Mobile’s Challenge of Champions cross country meet
Brother Martin of New Orleans won the Invitational Boys’ division, while St Joseph’s Academy of Baton Rouge won the Invitational Girls’ title for the third year in a row at the Mobile Challenge of Champions Cross Country Meet held at Langan Park on Saturday. The meet was...
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
South Alabama-Nicholls live stream (9/3): How to watch online, TV info, time
South Alabama opens the 2022 season at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Nicholls. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange. with kick set for 4 pm on ESPN+. It will be the second consecutive season the Jags have opened at home, defeating Southern...
alamancenews.com
Beloved former coach dies; memorial services to be held in Salisbury, Burlington
Hal Capps, longtime coach at Western High School and now on Elon University’s football staff, thought so much of Pete Stout, who had been his football coach at Williams High School, that he postponed his wedding so he could play some more for the man in college. Joel Witherow,...
Atmore, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with Escambia County High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Troy AD: Auburn is ‘one of the very best jobs in the entire country’
Utah State athletic director John Hartwell didn’t shy away from talking about Auburn’s AD vacancy Wednesday, noting his familial ties to the university and that he was “flattered” his name has been tied to the job in the media, during a radio call on WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile.
To honor Coach K, even the state’s highest-ranking UNC fan wears Duke blue
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wore a Duke blue tie to honor retired basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K only made one UNC joke.
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Duke volleyball player's racial slur allegation receives push back from witnesses: report
Witnesses have reportedly come forward saying no racial slurs were heard during the BYU-Duke women’s volleyball match last Friday, in which Duke’s Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for the Blue Devils, said she was heckled throughout "the entirety of the match." Richardson said in a statement that...
Pensacola Police investigating fights, shooting threat at recent high school football games
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a joint press release from the Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Public Schools, PPD said they are continuing to investigate several altercations and fights that occurred at the Pensacola High School vs. Booker T. Washington football game on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the police department, they are working […]
