Springfield DPW announces upcoming road projects for the week of Sept. 5
SPRINGFIELD - The city Department of Public Works is announcing its schedule of road work throughout the city for the week of Sept. 5, and motorists are advised to either find alternative routes or to expect delays. Dell Place from Allen Street – utility work. Forest Street from Forest...
New Brewery is Moving Into Downtown Pittsfield Spot Off North Street
There is a brewery that is literally in the process of making its way into the Berkshires. And its location couldn't be any more central to the region as it is moving into downtown Pittsfield on North Street. As someone living near the spot, with an affinity for craft beer,...
Holyoke City Council votes in favor of proposed motorcycle museum, store in former church
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council voted unanimously in favor of rezoning a former congregational church on Hampden and Pleasant streets. This, to allow for a new owner to repurpose the building into an Indian Motorcycle museum. Holyoke city councilors voted Thursday night to approve a zoning change recommended...
Crews conducting emergency water repairs in part of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency water repairs are impacting some customers in Holyoke. Holyoke Water Works said that the work is taking place at the intersection of Hampden Street and Northampton Street. The map above, provided by Holyoke Water Works, outlines the impacted area. As a result, water will be...
Mason Street in Palmer closed, nearby residents without power after crash
A car crash has closed a section of Mason Street in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Horse-drawn wagon historical tours hoping to ‘add to the magic’ of Worcester’s Canal District
Every Thursday evening this September from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Worcester residents and visitors to the city can learn more about the ever-evolving Canal District with a free guided historical tour of the neighborhood via a horse-drawn wagon. Embarking from newly dedicated Rockland Trust Plaza — also known as General Pickett Plaza...
Armata’s, closed since November fire, buys Village Food Mart in Hampden, still plans to rebuild in Longmeadow
HAMPDEN — The owners of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow — which has been closed since a devastating four-alarm fire in November 2021 — bought Village Food Mart in Hampden this week. Armata’s will also continue with plans to rebuild at the Longmeadow location, said owner Alexis...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Westfield City Council will consider positive report on ‘flag lot’ zoning
WESTFIELD — Westfield resident Rich Clark first approached the city about allowing a flag lot on his property in 2019. He has 13.5 acres and an equine business on Russellville Road, which is zoned Rural Residential. He wants to get out of the equine business, and his daughter wants to take it over and build a house on the property.
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
Tito’s Mexican Grill in Pittsfield to Reopen Under New Management
There is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Grill when it eventually reopens. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up under new management and with some rebranding as well. Earlier this week, Tito's Mexican Grill, which will now be...
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
Summer Nights fills Hispanic-American Library at Springfield Union Station with music, dance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Hispanic community gathered at the Hispanic-American Library, Inc., at Springfield Union Station to participate in the Summer Nights Program, on Friday, Sept. 2. Musicians and youth dancers performed in the station concourse while traditional food and art were in the library. The event was...
Franklin County Fair begins 4-day run Thursday
The gates to the Franklin County Fair open on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m., but the official kickoff isn’t until 5 p.m. when the annual parade makes its way from Greenfield Middle School to the fairgrounds. “The parade lasts for about an hour and features things you can...
Finance panel backs skate park, airport spending, but balks at gift of Humvee
WESTFIELD — The Finance Committee made quick work Monday of a long list of items to go to the City Council on Sept. 1, unanimously recommending all but one. Not recommended was acceptance of a transfer of a military-style Humvee from the University of Massachusetts Police Department through the Department of Defense to the Westfield Emergency Management Agency.
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
Greenfield city councilors upset police chief Robert Haigh is back on the job despite discrimination case
Greenfield City Council members reacted with surprise and frustration over Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after a Hampshire County jury found the police chief and Greenfield Police Department guilty of discriminating against the department’s sole Black officer in 2020. City Council members...
Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe is choice in 8th Hampden District (Editorial)
With state Rep. Joseph Wagner retiring after 30 years on Beacon Hill, the 8th Hampden District has an open seat. Joel McAuliffe and Shirley Arriaga have each campaigned ardently. Each has delivered their messages in a positive fashion. The Republican endorses Joel McAuliffe in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6.
A week to remember toll of opioid addiction, sacrifice of police (Letters)
Fall is definitely in the air. Some of the tops of the trees have just started to turn yellow, too. I hope those who have returned to school already had good first weeks back. Getting back into the swing of things is always good. On Monday, I was proud to...
