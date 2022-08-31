ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews conducting emergency water repairs in part of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency water repairs are impacting some customers in Holyoke. Holyoke Water Works said that the work is taking place at the intersection of Hampden Street and Northampton Street. The map above, provided by Holyoke Water Works, outlines the impacted area. As a result, water will be...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Greenfield city councilors upset police chief Robert Haigh is back on the job despite discrimination case

Greenfield City Council members reacted with surprise and frustration over Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after a Hampshire County jury found the police chief and Greenfield Police Department guilty of discriminating against the department’s sole Black officer in 2020. City Council members...
