beckershospitalreview.com
4 health organizations form neonatal partnership in West Texas
Four health organizations have partnered to expand neonatal care at Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital beginning Sept. 3. Midland Memorial joined forces with Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Healthcare System, Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Children's Hospital and Sunrise, Fla.-based Pediatrix Medical Group according to a Sept. 1 news release from Cook Children's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Adventist Health names 2 new hospital administrators
Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health recently promoted administrators at two of its California hospitals. David Leighton became administrator of Adventist Health Ukiah Valley on Aug. 7, according to an Aug. 31 news release from the health system. Mr. Leighton has worked in healthcare since 2006 and most recently served as interim operations executive and director of performance improvement for Adventist Health in Mendocino County.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic ending baby deliveries at 2 Wisconsin hospitals
Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services at its hospitals in Barron and Menomonie, Wis. The health system — which has facilities in Southern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin and Northern Iowa — announced in a Sept. 1 news release that those services are transitioning from Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis. The transition from Barron to Eau Claire occurred Aug. 26, and the transition from Menomonie to Eau Claire is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.
beckershospitalreview.com
California attorney general probes hospital CEOs about racial bias in algorithms
California is investigating whether software that helps health systems carry out tasks such as patient diagnostics discriminates against racial and ethnic minorities. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent letters to 30 hospital CEOs on Aug. 31 asking them for data on "decision making tools, products, software systems and algorithms used in operations including triage, billing and operating room scheduling."
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan strike
Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are set to launch a three-day strike Sept. 12 at 16 hospitals throughout the state. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. It is in negotiations on behalf of nurses who work at hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Moose Lake. The hospitals are run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital board faces pushback over transparency amid leadership shakeup
On Aug. 30, the Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital board held its first monthly meeting since abruptly replacing its CEO, CFO and COO on Aug. 17. So many people attended that it was standing-room only, ABC and CBS affiliate KTVO reported. Some who attended the meeting said the board's decisions...
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS hit with lawsuit over mass layoff
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 by a former employee, alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), which is owned by CHS, didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment in August. The plaintiff, who was laid off from ShorePoint Health Venice, is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses
The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
