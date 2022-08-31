ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Pennsylvania’s Biggest Gaming Convention Brings 4D Reality to Montgomery County

 3 days ago

GXL Colossal, coming to Oaks in Oct., includes esport competitions.Image via GXL Colossal.

Gamers will flock to GXL Colossal — the tristate area’s biggest gaming convention — at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks this October to get a look at Sector X’s ground-breaking 4D virtual reality arena. Registration is now open for general admission and “Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC)” opportunity with several new premium seating options.

The first in the U.S. to deploy a wireless, free-roaming, fully immersive multiplayer experience, Sector X’s THE WARP is just one of the many highlights to be found at this year’s event, regarded as the region’s premier gaming convention.

Other features of the Oct. 7–9 expo include:

  • Up to $10,000+ in cash prizes announced for Valorant, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Diabotical, CSGO, Apex Legends, Quake, Starcraft 2, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V
  • ECGX’s most extensive section ever with new and retro consoles
  • Mega Ran, one of the most prolific and innovative rappers of the 21st Century, will perform live at the event to show how he brings video game music and hip-hop together in a unique style
  • Wedoca’s popular free-play arcade cabinets in the 24-hour gaming area
  • Origin of Play’s Virtual Reality Racing Simulators
  • Bawls’ pallet of everyone’s favorite energy drinks  
  • An amazing line-up of streamers, special guests, and celebrity cosplayers — plus a cosplay competition with a $1,000 prize

“After all of the disruption of COVID, we are back with a bang!” said GXL co-founder Brian Bohanna. “There is so much love for the GXL, and we wanted to give the community an extraordinary few days. Having the WARP from Sector X is a real coup for us, and I know people will be blown away by it.”

Attendees can also enjoy new and vintage gaming consoles, eSports, shopping in the vendor marketplace, racing simulators, dozens of Console and PC Tournaments with diverse vendors, tabletop games, and a LAN party.

“We started GXL in 2004, and the gamers that have been coming back all these years are like family and have grown into an amazing community of people,” said Bohanna. “Many of us grew our IT careers by hosting larger events that require in-depth knowledge of computer hardware, networks, servers, and security. A big part of our mission is advancing the world through gaming, education, and charity, and we can’t wait to open the doors to GXL once more.”

Spots for this year’s GXL Colossal can be booked online.

Additional information is at the GXL Colossal website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vll4z_0hcTwW2900
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

